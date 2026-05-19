or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Explodes as Co-Hosts Clash in Tense Argument Over TrumpRx: 'You Are So Naive'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, Sara Haines and Joy Behar
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Joy Behar scolded a few of her costars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Things got tense on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of The View as the costars discussed Donald Trump teaming up with Mark Cuban to unveil a new prescription and generic pharmacy venture that aims to lower the prices of medication.

Joy Behar admitted she was disappointed in Cuban's decision to work with the controversial president, expressing, "You lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin defended TrumpRx as Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin admitted they don't trust it.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin defended TrumpRx as Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin admitted they don't trust it.

Sunny Hostin agreed with that sentiment before the comedian continued, "I like Mark Cuban, I’ve always liked him. But this is a mistake, and once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all gonna die."

"The drugs don’t actually have his name. They’re existing drugs, it’s a marketplace," Alyssa Farah Griffin countered of TrumpRx.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends TrumpRx

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin refused to criticize TrumpRx just because the controversial president is involved.
Source: @theview/youtube

Alyssa Farah Griffin refused to criticize TrumpRx just because the controversial president is involved.

While Griffin admitted it was "tacky" of the POTUS to stick his name on it, she's a fan of the launch.

"The average family, a third of Americans, cut back on essential food and utilities to be able to cover their prescription drug costs," she shared. "You’re not gonna convince me that just because Trump is involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it, don’t bring down prescription drug costs.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Not a Well-Intentioned Person'

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin believes the president launched TrumpRx 'to make money,' not help Americans.

Behar responded, "If Trump is gonna make a profit from it, don’t take it."

Hostin again agreed with Behar, noting the POTUS is "a failed businessman."

She continued, "And if you heard what he said, he said, 'We both want to make people wealthy...' which means, to me, there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned person!"

Sara Haines shot back that TrumpRX "will help the American people," to which Hostin once again exclaimed, "He is not doing this out of the goodness of his heart. He’s doing this to make money!"

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Calls Her Costars 'Naive'

Photo of Sara Haines explained why she's a fan of TrumpRx.
Source: mega

Sara Haines explained why she's a fan of TrumpRx.

As Haines continued to make her point about sick people not being able to afford medication and directly addressed Behar by name, the comic interrupted, "excuse me," before pointing out that many countries have "national health insurance."

"That would bring down the cost. But they don't want that," she insisted.

"You are so naive, the two of you! Wow," Behar scoffed at Haines and Griffin.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin called their costars 'naive' for supporting Donald Trump's venture.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin called their costars 'naive' for supporting Donald Trump's venture.

Hostin then repeated the "naive" comment but had a huge smile on her face to lighten the mood, prompting Behar to grin as well.

"So you’re saying that in the meantime, while he’s in office for the next two years, people should just not have access to cheaper drugs because he put his name on it?" Griffin asked.

"Don't believe anything he says, Alyssa," Behar suggested, to which the mom-of-one responded, "It’s real! It’s right there."

Whoopi Goldberg also helped things simmer down by raising her hand so she could have a chance to talk amid the back and forth.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.