'The View' Explodes as Co-Hosts Clash in Tense Argument Over TrumpRx: 'You Are So Naive'
May 19 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Things got tense on the Tuesday, May 19, episode of The View as the costars discussed Donald Trump teaming up with Mark Cuban to unveil a new prescription and generic pharmacy venture that aims to lower the prices of medication.
Joy Behar admitted she was disappointed in Cuban's decision to work with the controversial president, expressing, "You lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas."
Sunny Hostin agreed with that sentiment before the comedian continued, "I like Mark Cuban, I’ve always liked him. But this is a mistake, and once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all gonna die."
"The drugs don’t actually have his name. They’re existing drugs, it’s a marketplace," Alyssa Farah Griffin countered of TrumpRx.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends TrumpRx
While Griffin admitted it was "tacky" of the POTUS to stick his name on it, she's a fan of the launch.
"The average family, a third of Americans, cut back on essential food and utilities to be able to cover their prescription drug costs," she shared. "You’re not gonna convince me that just because Trump is involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it, don’t bring down prescription drug costs.'"
'This Is Not a Well-Intentioned Person'
- The View's Joy Behar Tells Donald Trump to 'Look in the Mirror' After He Called His Friend 'Neurotic' and 'Seriously Overweight'
- 'Come On!': Joy Behar Hits Back at Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' as They Clash Over Government Shutdown — Watch
- Whoopi Goldberg Rudely Tells Sara Haines to 'Make Her Point' During Heated Discussion About Venezuela on 'The View': Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Behar responded, "If Trump is gonna make a profit from it, don’t take it."
Hostin again agreed with Behar, noting the POTUS is "a failed businessman."
She continued, "And if you heard what he said, he said, 'We both want to make people wealthy...' which means, to me, there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned person!"
Sara Haines shot back that TrumpRX "will help the American people," to which Hostin once again exclaimed, "He is not doing this out of the goodness of his heart. He’s doing this to make money!"
Joy Behar Calls Her Costars 'Naive'
As Haines continued to make her point about sick people not being able to afford medication and directly addressed Behar by name, the comic interrupted, "excuse me," before pointing out that many countries have "national health insurance."
"That would bring down the cost. But they don't want that," she insisted.
"You are so naive, the two of you! Wow," Behar scoffed at Haines and Griffin.
Hostin then repeated the "naive" comment but had a huge smile on her face to lighten the mood, prompting Behar to grin as well.
"So you’re saying that in the meantime, while he’s in office for the next two years, people should just not have access to cheaper drugs because he put his name on it?" Griffin asked.
"Don't believe anything he says, Alyssa," Behar suggested, to which the mom-of-one responded, "It’s real! It’s right there."
Whoopi Goldberg also helped things simmer down by raising her hand so she could have a chance to talk amid the back and forth.