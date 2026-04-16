Brandi Glanville Asked Mark Cuban If He Could Help Her Lower 6-Figure Medical Costs of Facial Paralysis Treatments

Article continues below advertisement

Brandi Glanville received special assistance from Mark Cuban to pay off hefty medical bills. After spending $200,000 on medical treatments to try and cure her facial paralysis, the reality star, 53, tapped the Shark Tank judge for assistance, with the help of his pharmacy company, Cost Plus Drugs. The duo worked alongside Rachel Strauss, CEO of healthcare consulting firm PBM Princess, LLC, to secure more affordable pricing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville suffered facial paralysis.

“Rachel turned to us to help Brandi because we are the only truly transparent pricing pharmacy,” Cuban told an outlet in an interview published on Thursday, April 16. “Our price doesn’t change by city, state or date. With CostPlusDrugs.com, when you go to our website and type in the name of your medication, and it’s one of the thousands we carry, we show you our actual cost.” He added, “Then we show you our mark up of only 15 percent, then there is a $5 fee for shipping. That’s it. That means our pricing is very often the lowest available. More importantly, because we are so transparent, Rachel and so many others trust us.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Mark Cuban's Company Help Brandi Glanville?

Source: MEGA Mark Cuban's company helped Brandi Glanville pay off high medical bills.

Strauss personally reached out to Glanville to provide hands-on effort in reducing costs of her past treatments. “We have been working with Brandi… something as simple as going to your pharmacy and asking for the last year of what you paid. We went through line item by line item, all of her medications. I found there was tremendous discrepancy from one month to another for the same exact drug,” the CEO explained. “In Brandi’s case, she’s taking what the pharmacy is telling her as a source of truth. We have to advocate for ourselves. We are working with the pharmacy to see what money is owed back to Brandi. If she would’ve went to Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus, there was as much as a 70 to 80 percent differential.” Strauss noted, “Many of her drugs were between 29 to 30 dollars, on Cost Plus they were between 6 and 8 dollars.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville 'trusted the pharmacy side to have her best interests.'

The businesswoman lamented over how Glanville did not receive proper care for her illnesses and was instilled with false trust. “What’s even more unfortunate is she trusted the pharmacy side to also have her best interests – when clearly they did not. I was able in one click to find medications more than 75 percent less at Cost Plus,” Strauss said. “It is a shame we weren’t able to get these savings sooner – and she was forced out of pocket because people don’t realize that they can go to Mark Cuban’s company in a blink and have their script transferred.”

What Caused Brandi Glanville's Facial Paralysis?

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville had to pay six figures to treat her ailments.