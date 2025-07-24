'The View' Going on Hiatus After the White House Hinted the Show Could Be Canceled Following Joy Behar's Anti-Donald Trump Remarks

On July 24, Behar admitted she was feeling "optimistic" about Trump's supporters turning on him due to the drama surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

She then spilled, "Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this — I’m allowed to say that, right?"

Behar looked off camera for confirmation, prompting co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin to laugh and utter, "Too late now!"

A producer then quietly said, "Doesn’t really matter."

A source confirmed to a news outlet that "the show will be on its annual summer hiatus," something that occurs every August, with the series returning after Labor Day. This year's break starts a few days earlier than in the past.