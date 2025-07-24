'The View' Going on Hiatus After the White House Hinted the Show Could Be Canceled Following Joy Behar's Anti-Donald Trump Remarks
Did the stars of The View get the show in trouble for their criticism of Donald Trump?
On the Thursday, July 24, episode, Joy Behar accidentally revealed the ABC series was going on hiatus after Friday's installment. The announcement comes right after a White House spokesperson made a comment about the program possibly getting axed, but a source claimed the timing was pure coincidence.
'The View' Will Go on Hiatus After July 25
On July 24, Behar admitted she was feeling "optimistic" about Trump's supporters turning on him due to the drama surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
She then spilled, "Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this — I’m allowed to say that, right?"
Behar looked off camera for confirmation, prompting co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin to laugh and utter, "Too late now!"
A producer then quietly said, "Doesn’t really matter."
A source confirmed to a news outlet that "the show will be on its annual summer hiatus," something that occurs every August, with the series returning after Labor Day. This year's break starts a few days earlier than in the past.
Joy Behar Ridicules Donald Trump
Gossip about The View being canceled began after Behar called Trump "the orange menace" and "thin-skinned" on the July 22 episode of the talk show.
The next day, when the ladies were discussing the president's claim that Barack Obama interfered with the 2016 election, the comedian accused Trump of being "so jealous of Obama."
"Because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green," she insisted. "And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."
Sunny Hostin agreed, sharing, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."
The White House Says 'The View' Could Be Canceled
Later that day, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers bashed Behar and the long-running program in an email to an entertainment outlet.
"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Rogers stated.
They added that the comedian "should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air," referring to the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's recent shocking cancelation.