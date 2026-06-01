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'The View' Hosts Obliterate 'Stupid' Male Politicians for String of Controversies and Affairs: 'Why Can't We Have Better Candidates?'

Composite photo of Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg is 'tired of hearing about' politicians having skeletons in the closet.

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June 1 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

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The women of The View are fed up with the amount of male politicians embroiled in scandals.

On the Monday, June 1, episode, the co-hosts discussed the latest blow to Graham Platner's race as he runs for Maine Senate, as his wife allegedly "gave his campaign a heads-up about her husband sending sexually explicit texts to several different women." (Platner and his wife dismissed the claims as "gossip" and have put on a united front.)

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'Are Men OK?'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the trend of male politicians being involved in s-- scandals.
Source: @theview/youtube

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the trend of male politicians being involved in s-- scandals.

"Baby, these men are having the hardest time. It does't even matter what side of the fence you're on," Whoopi Goldberg quipped. "These men are just whippin' and racin' all through the place."

"Are men OK?" asked Alyssa Farah Griffin with a laugh.

"I just thought, no shade gentlemen, but it just feels like y'all are out of control," the EGOT actress added. "Every time we turn around somebody got somebody else up against a wall, in the bed. What is happening?"

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Photo of The hosts noted that even the president has been subjected to sexual assault allegations.
Source: @theview/youtube

The hosts noted that even the president has been subjected to sexual assault allegations.

"I think we feel like that because this year we have seen a lot of... men gone wild," said Ana Navarro.

"And don't forget the one at the top," added Goldberg — referring to Donald Trump — to which Navarro replied, "That's true. All those Bible-clutching Christians voted for the guy who we all heard boast about sexual assault on video and tape."

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'It Is Disturbing'

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Source: @theview/youtube

Ana Navarro questioned why America can't find 'better candidates.'

Navarro went on mention other male political candidates hit with controversy, such as Eric Slawell — who dropped out of the race for Governor of California amid sexual assault allegations — and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whom she called "the scumbag from Texas," for cheating on his wife.

"It is disturbing and it is horrible," she stated. "Why can't we do better? Why can't we have better candidates?"

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Photo of Graham Platner has been accused of being racist, homophobic and antisemitic.
Source: @theview/youtube

Graham Platner has been accused of being racist, homophobic and antisemitic.

Griffin admitted the sexting rumors about Platner were the least of her concerns since he also "trashed a purple heart recipient, said he didn't deserve to live, defamed fallen Navy Seal Chris Kyle, downplayed how hard it is to report sexual assault in the military, repeatedly used anti-gay slurs and homophobic posts as recently as 2021, called himself an avowed communist and had a Nazi tattoo for 20 years that he's since covered up."

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'Just Stop Being Stupid!'

Photo of 'Are men OK?' Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.
Source: @theview/youtube

'Are men OK?' Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.

Sunny Hostin summarized him as a racist, antisemite, cheater and a homophobe.

"These are character flaws that I'm tired of hearing about. I'm tired of it. Just keep it in your pants," the Ghost actress declared as they wrapped up the discssion. "Just stop, stop, stop being stupid!"

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