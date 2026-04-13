Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Accusations 

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Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) suspended his campaign for Governor of California on Sunday, April 12, following serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The leading candidate in the Golden State’s gubernatorial race, Swalwell, 46, announced his exit on X after growing demand for him to drop out and resign from Congress, stating he was "deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment" in his past while also vowing to fight the "serious, false allegations.” "I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's," he wrote.

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Source: MEGA Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign on April 12.

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I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026 Source: @ericswalwell/X One former staffer alleged she was assaulted twice.

The suspension followed reports from the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detailing accusations from at least four women. One former staffer alleged she was assaulted twice — once in 2019 and again in New York City in April 2024. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Saturday, April 11, that it has opened an investigation into the alleged 2024 incident. Ally Sammarco, a Democratic strategist and influencer, is one of four women who recently accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, alleging the former Democratic presidential candidate sent her inappropriate Snapchat messages and unsolicited naked photos in 2021 after offering to help with her resume.

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Source: MEGA Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and fellow California Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff withdrew their endorsements.

Major Democratic figures, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and fellow California Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff withdrew their endorsements. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called Swalwell’s alleged behavior depraved. "This is not a partisan issue," Jayapal said. "This cuts across party lines. And it is the depravity of the way that women have been treated."

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Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026 Source: @RepSwalwell/X Over 50 former staffers signed an open letter urging him to resign from Congress and quit the governor's race.

Additionally, over 50 former staffers signed an open letter urging him to resign from Congress and quit the governor's race. While Swalwell has suspended his gubernatorial bid, he has not yet resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives. Some fellow Democrats and Republicans have already discussed or filed motions to expel him from Congress. Swalwell had recently been a leading contender to succeed Gavin Newsom. His exit leaves other prominent Democrats, such as Katie Porter and Tom Steyer, and Republican contenders like Steve Hilton, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, to compete for his former supporters. Swalwell's name will likely remain on the June 2 primary ballot because the statutory deadline for removal has already passed. When the story first broke, Swalwell released a video on X, in which he vehemently denied the accusations but did allude to infidelity. "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," he wrote on X following a video in which he apologized to his wife, Brittany Watts.

Source: MEGA He apologized to his wife in a video.