The View's Joy Behar Tells Donald Trump to 'Look in the Mirror' After He Called His Friend 'Neurotic' and 'Seriously Overweight'
Joy Behar couldn't resist taking a jab at Donald Trump after the president discussed how he wants to try and lower prescription drug costs by "30 percent to 80 percent," citing complaints from his "neurotic" friend "who takes the fat shot."
The ladies of The View discussed the POTUS' words on the Tuesday, May 13, episode of the hit ABC series.
Joy Behar Insults Donald Trump
After the women shared sound bites from Trump's address — in which he admitted he told his "seriously overweight" friend that the weight-loss drug he's taking isn't "working" — Behar called out the father-of-five, 78, over his own appearance.
"The guy has 153 rooms in the White House — he can’t have one mirror to look into?" the co-host, 82, quipped.
"He’s always criticizing! This one’s not a 10, this one’s a six, this one's fat," she continued. "He said the friend is ‘highly neurotic.’ Hello, look in the mirror!"
What the President Said About His Friend
During Trump's May 12 address, he told a story about "a friend of mine who is a businessman... very, very, very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman."
"Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug," the president shared, likely referring to medications such as Ozempic.
"He called me up and he said president — he calls me prez, he used to call me Donald, but now he calls me prez — very successful very rich," Trump continued as he began to go off topic. "I wouldn't even know how we would know this, but because he's got comments [like], 'President could I ask you a question?' What? 'I'm in London and I just paid for this d--- fat drug I take.' I said it's not working."
"He said 'I just paid $88 and in New York I paid $1,300. What the h--- is going on? So I checked. And it’s the same box, made in the same plant, by the same company. It’s the identical pill that I buy in New York. And here I’m paying $88 in London. In New York, I’m paying $1,300,''' the man told Trump.
"Now, this is a great businessman, but he’s not familiar with this crazy situation that we have. But he was stunned. But it was just one of those stories," Trump said. "And I brought it up with the drug companies, represented by somebody who’s very, very smart, good person too. And we argued about it for about half hour. And then finally he just said, because they can’t justify it, he just said, 'Look, you got me.'"
People Made Fun of the President's Address
Trump's comments went viral on social media, with one person penning, "Seriously folks, what the h--- is he talking about? Fat shot drug? What is that, should we know this? Is someone actually writing this for him or is he just making things up? He sounds like a delusional mental patient, are we supposed to just ignore these incoherent ramblings?"
"I don't think I have ever watched a clip of him speak where he was not an inappropriate cringeworthy embarrassment," confessed another individual.