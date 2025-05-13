The View's Joy Behar Tells Donald Trump to 'Look in the Mirror' After He Called His Friend 'Neurotic' and 'Seriously Overweight'

During Trump's May 12 address, he told a story about "a friend of mine who is a businessman... very, very, very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman."

"Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug," the president shared, likely referring to medications such as Ozempic.

"He called me up and he said president — he calls me prez, he used to call me Donald, but now he calls me prez — very successful very rich," Trump continued as he began to go off topic. "I wouldn't even know how we would know this, but because he's got comments [like], 'President could I ask you a question?' What? 'I'm in London and I just paid for this d--- fat drug I take.' I said it's not working."