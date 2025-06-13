The View's Joy Behar Jokes Stormy Daniels Should 'Jump Out of a Cake' During Donald Trump's Military Parade Since It's on His Birthday
The women of The View don't think it's a "coincidence" that Donald Trump is holding a parade to honor the military on his birthday.
Trump is turning 79 on Saturday, June 14, the same day a parade will be held in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
The ladies discussed the situation on the Friday, June 13, episode of of the ABC series.
'The View' Shames Donald Trump's Expensive Military Parade
As the co-hosts slammed Trump for spending an estimated $40 million on the parade, Joy Behar pointed out how many Republicans have opted not to attend the march. Notable names skipping the event include Lindsay Graham, Tommy Tuberville and Mike Johnson.
Alyssa Farah Griffin noted the country's army recruitment numbers are down, and the way the president is going about the parade is unlikely to help: "Showing displays of what the U.S. military is capable of, what service means — that's so powerful, but making it seem partisan, making it seem tied to a certain political agenda, or even controversial, is so counterproductive to try and actually recruit people."
Joy Behar Jokes About Stormy Daniels Celebrating Trump's Birthday
"And it's on his birthday. It's on his birthday!" Behar emphasized. "I would be interested if Stormy Daniels would jump out of a cake."
The comedian's joke sent the audience and her costars into a fit of laughter before they cut to commercial.
Daniels is the adult film star who claimed she had an affair with the businessman in 2006. Prior to the 2016 election, Trump paid her off to stay silent, and he was eventually found guilty for falsifying business records related to the payment. The POTUS denied that they ever had a physical relationship.
The Stars Attack Trump
During their conversation, Sunny Hostin said it's "so distasteful" that Trump is spending millions while cutting funds for Veteran Affairs.
"If you think about it, let’s see, 6,000 veterans were fired due to budget cuts and layoffs. There are plans to remove up to 80,000 employees who provide support to veterans as well," the former lawyer explained. "And to spend $45 million and have these cuts, it just doesn’t make sense. The best way to honor our troops is to make sure that our veterans are taken care of. That’s the most important thing."
"It drives me crazy. I feel like veterans become political pawns every election year," Griffin added. "But the fact that you’re going to potentially spend $45 million on this when the VA continues to be backlogged, when, right now, there are veterans that are dealing with homelessness, with PTSD, with wounds of war that are not being properly cared for. That’s really hard to compute."