Front Page News: How the World Reacted to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial

trump covers pp
Source: The Sun/El Diario
By:

May 31 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

The New Yorker

trump cover the newyorker
Source: The New Yorker

Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday, May 30.

As a result, the following day, newspapers and magazines around the world showed off their front covers as it's the first time a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.

Daily Star

trump cover daily star
Source: Daily Star

The ex-president, 77, seen here looking like he's asleep in court.

As OK! previously reported, he was accused of shutting his eyes throughout the trial.

"Sometimes he is sleeping. That is a 100 percent true. I’ve seen it. People around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

"However, sometimes he is closing his eyes, and I’ve talked to people around him about this too, because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods of time. It’s not always sleeping," she continued. "I think it is a compartmentalization method. And he’s pretty good at compartmentalizing."

The Scotsman

trump cover the scotsman
Source: The Scotsman

Trump was accused of paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.

The Sun

trump cover the sun
Source: The Sun

The Sun's front page simply said, "GUILTY."

Time

trump cover time magazine
Source: Time

Time magazine only had a gavel on the front page.

Belfast Telegraph

trump cover belfast telegraph
Source: Belfast Telegraph

Trump spoke out after the verdict, calling the trial "rigged."

The Times

trump cover the times
Source: The Times

"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he said. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."

"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he told reporters. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."

The Globe and Mail

trump cover theglobe
Source: The Globe and Mail

"Jury finds Trump guilty," the headline read.

Daily Record

trump cover daily record
Source: Daily Record

"Trump Guilty," the headline read, alongside a photo of Trump with his eyes closed.

El Diario

trump cover el dirario
Source: El Diario
Culpable is a synonym for guilty.

CNN

trump cnn pic
Source: CNN

CNN has been covering the trial since it began in April.

Drudge Report

trump cover drudge report
Source: Drudge Report

The word "guilty" appeared numerous times on Drudge Report.

National Post

trump cover fiancial post
Source: National Post

"Trump guilty" was displayed at the top of the paper.

The Guardian

trump cover guardian
Source: The Guardian

Trump spoke out during a press conference about the verdict on May 31.

Irish Daily Mirror

trump cover irish daily mirror
Source: Irish Daily Mirror

“We're going to be appealing this scam,” he said, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”

Irish Daily Mail

trump cover irish dailymail
Source: Irish Daily Mail

Trump called the verdict a "disgrace."

Kronen Zeitung

trump cover kronen
Source: Kronen Zeitung

The Kronen Zeitung, commonly known as the Krone, is Austria's largest newspaper.

Miami Herald

trump cover miami herald
Source: Miami Herald

"Guilty," the top reads.

The Independent

trump cover the independent
Source: The Independent

"This is a scam. There's a rigged trial. It shouldn't have been in that venue. We shouldn't have had that judge. As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances," Trump said on May 31.

