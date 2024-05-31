Front Page News: How the World Reacted to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial
The New Yorker
Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday, May 30.
As a result, the following day, newspapers and magazines around the world showed off their front covers as it's the first time a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.
Daily Star
The ex-president, 77, seen here looking like he's asleep in court.
As OK! previously reported, he was accused of shutting his eyes throughout the trial.
"Sometimes he is sleeping. That is a 100 percent true. I’ve seen it. People around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
"However, sometimes he is closing his eyes, and I’ve talked to people around him about this too, because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods of time. It’s not always sleeping," she continued. "I think it is a compartmentalization method. And he’s pretty good at compartmentalizing."
The Scotsman
Trump was accused of paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election.
The Sun
The Sun's front page simply said, "GUILTY."
Time
Time magazine only had a gavel on the front page.
Belfast Telegraph
Trump spoke out after the verdict, calling the trial "rigged."
The Times
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he said. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he told reporters. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."
The Globe and Mail
"Jury finds Trump guilty," the headline read.
Daily Record
"Trump Guilty," the headline read, alongside a photo of Trump with his eyes closed.
El Diario
Culpable is a synonym for guilty.
CNN
CNN has been covering the trial since it began in April.
Drudge Report
The word "guilty" appeared numerous times on Drudge Report.
National Post
"Trump guilty" was displayed at the top of the paper.
The Guardian
Trump spoke out during a press conference about the verdict on May 31.
Irish Daily Mirror
“We're going to be appealing this scam,” he said, adding that the witnesses were "literally crucified" in the case. “We're going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant.”
Irish Daily Mail
Trump called the verdict a "disgrace."
Kronen Zeitung
The Kronen Zeitung, commonly known as the Krone, is Austria's largest newspaper.
Miami Herald
"Guilty," the top reads.
The Independent
"This is a scam. There's a rigged trial. It shouldn't have been in that venue. We shouldn't have had that judge. As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances," Trump said on May 31.