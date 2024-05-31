Front Page News: How the World Reacted to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial

The ex-president, 77, seen here looking like he's asleep in court.

As OK! previously reported, he was accused of shutting his eyes throughout the trial.

"Sometimes he is sleeping. That is a 100 percent true. I’ve seen it. People around him have confirmed to me that he has been sleeping at times that we have said he is," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

"However, sometimes he is closing his eyes, and I’ve talked to people around him about this too, because that is how he tries to just basically stay calm and deal with it. And whether that then leads to sleep or whatever, who knows? But he is sitting there with his eyes closed for long periods of time. It’s not always sleeping," she continued. "I think it is a compartmentalization method. And he’s pretty good at compartmentalizing."