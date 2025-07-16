The View's Joy Behar Warns Ghislaine Maxwell 'Better Be Careful' If She Comes Forward With Info About Jeffrey Epstein Files
The women of The View once again tackled the ongoing debate over whether or not the government is lying about there not being any Jeffrey Epstein files to release to the public.
On the Wednesday, July 16, episode, Sunny Hostin said she thinks that the late s-- trafficker's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell should be able to share what she knows while serving out her 20-year prison sentence.
Joy Behar Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Needs to Be 'Careful'
"Ghislaine Maxwell, she’s in prison, and she’s reportedly willing to testify," Hostin said, to which Joy Behar cautioned, "She better be careful."
"Let her testify... If there is a list, if there isn't a list. I think there should be an investigation, because people seem to want to know what's happening," Hostin added.
Behar's warning may have been referring to how some people believe Epstein didn't commit suicide while in jail awaiting trial in 2019.
Behar Says Trump's Dismissal of the Epstein Files Is 'Suspicious'
The comedian also called out Trump for the way he's handled the situation.
"I’ve been watching it… and he keeps protesting. ‘There’s no list, there’s no list,’ then ‘there’s a list, there’s no list.’ It’s like the lady doth protest too much," Behar explained. "If I kept saying that I never dyed my hair, you would believe the opposite, right? That’s what he’s doing. ‘I’m innocent. I’m innocent. I did nothing,’ a lot of what he’s saying, and that makes me suspicious."
"That’s all I’m saying," the TV star added. "Whether he’s on it or he’s not on it, I’m just suspicious."
The president's most recent response on the ordeal came via a Truth Social rant on July 16, where he claimed the alleged Epstein files were something made up by the left — even though United States Attorney General Pam Bondi once alleged she was in possession of the documents.
"Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – it’s all they have – they are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker," the POTUS wrote. "They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."
"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump continued. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"
Behar referred to his Truth Social rant on The View, noting how ironic it was that he's been calling his fans "weaklings" given he was exempt from the army for "bone spurs."