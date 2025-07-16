or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Melts Down Over Jeffrey Epstein 'Hoax' as He Slams Supporters Who Believe This 'Bulls---'

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had a melt down over drama surrounding his late pal Jeffrey Epstein.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is doing his best to stay away from any drama surrounding his late pal Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, July 16, the president, 79, got in a tizzy as he distanced himself over the handling of the Epstein files.

“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump said in a Truth Social rant.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called the Epstein Files a 'Hoax'

image of Donald Trump called the Epstein files a 'hoax.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the Epstein files a 'hoax.'

He added, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Melts Down

image of Donald Trump said he's mad people keep bringing up the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's mad people keep bringing up the Epstein files.

The president then patted himself on the back for all that he's achieved since returning to office for the second time.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump used to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump used to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

The post comes after Trump seemed to take aim at his supporters for continuing to talk about Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” Trump said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”

image of Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she's been handling the situation.
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she's been handling the situation.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department published a memo determining that there was no evidence of an “incriminating ‘client list.'"

Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she handled the case. In February, she claimed the alleged list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," but during a cabinet meeting in mid-July, she said she was referring to a file related to Epstein.

As OK! previously reported, the FBI and Department of Justice found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,'" per the memo.

Trump has strongly defended Bondi amid the ongoing criticism.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” he exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.