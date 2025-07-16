Donald Trump Melts Down Over Jeffrey Epstein 'Hoax' as He Slams Supporters Who Believe This 'Bulls---'
Donald Trump is doing his best to stay away from any drama surrounding his late pal Jeffrey Epstein.
On Wednesday, July 16, the president, 79, got in a tizzy as he distanced himself over the handling of the Epstein files.
“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” Trump said in a Truth Social rant.
Donald Trump Called the Epstein Files a 'Hoax'
He added, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”
Donald Trump Melts Down
The president then patted himself on the back for all that he's achieved since returning to office for the second time.
“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump said. “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”
The post comes after Trump seemed to take aim at his supporters for continuing to talk about Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
“I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody,” Trump said. "I think, really, only pretty bad people, including fake news, wanna keep something like that going.”
Earlier this month, the Justice Department published a memo determining that there was no evidence of an “incriminating ‘client list.'"
Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi has been under fire for the way she handled the case. In February, she claimed the alleged list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," but during a cabinet meeting in mid-July, she said she was referring to a file related to Epstein.
As OK! previously reported, the FBI and Department of Justice found "no incriminating 'client list,' 'no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,' and no 'evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,'" per the memo.
Trump has strongly defended Bondi amid the ongoing criticism.
“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” he exclaimed.