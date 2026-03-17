'The View' Leaves Fans 'Surprised' After Hosts Don't Bring Up 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot Cancelation During Sarah Michelle Gellar Interview
March 17 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
The View avoided an important topic in a candid conversation with Sarah Michelle Gellar.
During the Tuesday, March 17, episode, the hosts failed to mention the beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series’ reboot cancellation.
Although Sunny Hostin credited the star as an “iconic scream queen,” she did not directly address Buffy: New Sunnydale, which was supposed to star Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.
Fans were quick to notice the omission of Buffy.
“She got booked for the Buffy reboot, but it got cancelled so they quickly had to change questions,” one person wrote on YouTube, while another speculated, “They changed them because Hulu is Disney and The View is Disney too so they don't want any more bad press.”
A third commented with a thumbs-down emoji, “I’m surprised no one asked her about the Buffy reboot? Boo.”
Instead, Gellar focused on discussing her new film, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, produced by Searchlight Pictures, the same company behind the Buffy revamp.
The ‘90s icon took to Instagram on Saturday, March 14, to reveal the news about the upcoming series.
“So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you to hear it from me,” she started. “Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale. I want to thank [director] Chloé Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloe, I was reminded of how much I love her and how much she means, not only to me but to all of you, and this doesn’t change any of that.”
Gellar continued, “And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”
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In an interview published on Monday, March 16, the TV star revealed she was “just about to take the stage in front of all the fans” at SXSW when she got the call about Buffy.
“Let me tell you, nobody saw this coming,” she emphasized. “I've been asked since the day I left to return to Sunnydale [for a revival]. And it never occurred to me that it was something I was going to do. Then four years ago, Chloé, the witch that she is — and I say that as a good thing — comes into my life. In one meeting, she makes me say 'yes' to something I never saw on my radar. That was because of the deep love and commitment and passion she had for this character. It was like I was stepping back in time.”
Gellar had filmed a pilot before the network nixed what was supposed to be a full series.
“Chloé and I talked a lot," she explained. “The dialogue flew off the tongue. When I was on set, it was craziness. It was like, ‘Oh, we're here. We're doing this.’ I loved the duality that we had this new, younger slayer who was where Buffy was when the show started, and then we would pick up with where Buffy was now. And I'd like to use this moment also to say that Ryan Kiera Armstrong is a superstar. I'm gutted that no one will see her as a slayer.”
The Scream 2 alum added that not even the head of Searchlight Pictures “saw this coming.” The decision to halt filming Buffy ultimately came down to one individual.
“We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him,” Gellar explained. "That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it.”