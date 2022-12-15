'Extremely Toxic Male Set': Sarah Michelle Gellar Slams 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Director Joss Whedon Amid Allegations Of Abuse

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is finally shedding more light onto the time she spent under the direction of disgraced Buffy the Vampire Slayer director Joss Whedon.

In February 2021, her costar Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of "hostile and toxic behavior," and though Gellar previously said she doesn't feel like she "wins emotionally" from telling her own story, she decided to vaguely do so during the Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable at the TheWrap's Power of Women Summit.