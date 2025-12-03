or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
sara haines
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

The View's Sara Haines Gets Censored and Apologizes to Producer After Cursing On-Air for Second Time in 2 Weeks: Watch

Photo of Sara Haines on 'The View'
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines defended the slip-up by noting she was quoting Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Sara Haines once again accidentally blurted out a curse word during the live Wednesday, December 2, episode of The View.

The incident occurred while the women were discussing Donald Trump's recent remarks against the Somali community, with the show playing a clip of his comments.

Photo of Sara Haines was muted on 'The View' while cursing on the live episode.
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines was muted on 'The View' while cursing on the live episode.

The president said during a meeting that things are heading "the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. When they come from h--- and they complain and do nothing but b----, we don't want them in our country."

He was referring to a report that money from children's programs was stolen by Somali individuals.

"Funny about b-------," Whoopi Goldberg said in reaction, prompting the audience to laugh. "People should always look in the mirror when they're talking about it."

Sara Haines Gets Muted on 'The View'

Source: @theview.x

Sara Haines apologized to executive producer Brian Teta after her slip-up.

"There have been 59 people convicted. It was over $1 billion, that's a big deal. It's not about the Somalis — it's about those people that were convicted making bad decisions," Haines stated of the crime. "You don't paint it with that kind of gloss."

"He's missing a win here. They did uncover it, they are fixing it. This was a problem," she continued. "But, because of how he talks about it, now it becomes, it's all the Somalis, it's everyone..."

"He's painting it all c---, when you could just look at facts and data," she concluded, then realizing her blunder.

"Sorry, Brian," she added to executive producer Brian Teta offscreen.

"I think I was quoting him," she said in her defense.

MORE ON:
sara haines

The Star Was Censored 2 Weeks Earlier

Photo of Haines blurted out 'what the f---?' after a mentalist correctly guessed her debit card PIN code.
Source: @theview/x

Haines blurted out 'what the f---?' after a mentalist correctly guessed her debit card PIN code.

It was just two weeks prior that Haines dropped an F-bomb on the ABC series, though the show muted the curse word.

On the episode, the ladies were interviewing celebrity mentalist Oz Pearlman when they played a game to show off his jaw-dropping skills.

"Are you ready? Are you ready for this, Sara?" the Read Your Mind author asked excitedly.

After Pearlman correctly guessed the four-digit PIN code the mom-of-three uses for her debit card, she exclaimed, "What the f---?!"

Joy Behar Points Out Another Mishap

Photo of Joy Behar pointed out that Haines almost cursed earlier on in the November 18 episode before she was muted.
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar pointed out that Haines almost cursed earlier on in the November 18 episode before she was muted.

Haines then covered her mouth in amazement, expressing, "No one knows my pin!"

She realized she'll now have to change her PIN number, asking the Pearlman, "Why would you say it on national television?!"

"How would he know my pin?" she asked again.

"Again. Again. That's two times now," Joy Behar joked, as Haines almost uttered the f-word during a conversation earlier on in the show as well.

