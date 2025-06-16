or
The View's Sara Haines Demands Utah Senator Mike Lee Be Fired or 'Immediately Punished' for Joking About Minnesota Assassinations

Composite photo of Sarah Haines and Mike Lee
Source: @theview/x;mega

'The View' co-host Sara Haines was disgusted by how Mike Lee made jokes about the assassinations.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

The Monday, June 16, episode of The View started out on a gloomy note, as the ladies discussed the tragic and planned murders of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

While most of the country has been horrified by suspect Vance Boelter's actions, Utah Senator Mike Lee made jokes about the assassinations on social media, which outraged Sara Haines.

The View's Sara Haines Calls for Senator Mike Lee to Be Fired

the view sara haines utah senator mike lee fired punished joking minnesota assassinations
Source: @theview/x

Sara Haines doesn't understand why Mike Lee hasn't been reprimanded for his cruel posts.

"There’s something happening here. It’s like a slow dehumanization of 'the other,' whatever that other is to someone, and in this instance, it’s a political division, and I think people need to check in with themselves," Haines began. "When they hear someone is attacked in their house, if their first response is not feeling gutted and heartbroken without any identifiers — you’re part of the problem."

Utah Senator Mike Lee Made Lewd Jokes About the Minnesota Assassinations

the view sara haines utah senator mike lee fired punished joking minnesota assassinations
Source: @basedmikelee/x

Utah Senator Mike Lee was ridiculed for making jokes on social media about the murders of Melissa and Mark Hortman.

"You’ve got Mike Lee out of Utah, who is mocking what happened here when he tweets things like, ‘This is what happens when Marxists don’t get their way,’ or ‘Nightmare on Waltz Street,' this was within hours of the loss of life and the brutal attack in these people’s homes…" she noted, with Lee's latter comment referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"In any other job you would be fired instantly," the TV star pointed out. "I don’t know what is wrong with our government that someone is not immediately removed or punished."

'The View' Stars Point Out the Increase in Political-Based Violence

the view sara haines utah senator mike lee fired punished joking minnesota assassinations
Source: mega

'The View' costars were shocked that Lee's posts haven't been taken down.

Haines colleagues' agreed and were shocked that Lee's social media were still up and not taken down.

Prior to Haines' comments, Whoopi Goldberg started off the discussion by noting, "people keep saying this is going to be a wake-up call, but when you start thinking about Paul Pelosi, you start thinking about all of the people… who have been in the midst of this, what is happening is it’s more than just being polite, it’s more than hatred."

"There is something happening here that is really kind of freaky that I don’t think I remember seeing," the EGOT winner insisted of political-based violence.

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Politicians for Not Doing Their Duties

the view sara haines utah senator mike lee fired punished joking minnesota assassinations
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg is sick of voting for people who don't 'represent' their community.

The comedian also called out House Speaker Mike Johnson's words from last week in which he said California Governor Gavin Newsom should be "tarred and feathered" for how he was handing the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

"I’m not gonna pull my punches here. It was like, ‘Mike Johnson, what are you doing?’ You always say, ‘Oh, we got to come down on the rhetoric. Stop doing it.’ And then you don’t. … I’m putting this in your hands. I’m putting this in the hands of the people who are supposed to be representing us," she stated. "If you’re not going to represent us, then don’t run for office because this is not the way to do it."

