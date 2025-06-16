The View's Sara Haines Demands Utah Senator Mike Lee Be Fired or 'Immediately Punished' for Joking About Minnesota Assassinations

Haines colleagues' agreed and were shocked that Lee's social media were still up and not taken down.

Prior to Haines' comments, Whoopi Goldberg started off the discussion by noting, "people keep saying this is going to be a wake-up call, but when you start thinking about Paul Pelosi, you start thinking about all of the people… who have been in the midst of this, what is happening is it’s more than just being polite, it’s more than hatred."

"There is something happening here that is really kind of freaky that I don’t think I remember seeing," the EGOT winner insisted of political-based violence.