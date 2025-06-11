or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Unleashes on California Governor Gavin Newsom's 'INCOMPETENT' Leadership as ICE Protests Erupt

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out Gavin Newsom on Truth Social.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump directed his ire at California Governor Gavin Newsom, labeling him "INCOMPETENT" for his handling of recent protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles.

The president's remarks came as tensions heightened over the state's response to demonstrators who have been vocally opposing the actions of federal immigration agents.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Targets Newsom

donald trump california governor gavin newsom incompetent ice protests
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Gavin Newsom 'incompetent.'

"The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists," Trump raged on his Truth Social platform, punctuating his message with the well-known campaign rallying cry, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The escalating verbal feud between Trump and Newsom has captured national attention, with the president persistently challenging the Democratic governor's leadership amidst widespread protests.

Over the weekend, protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles, decrying ICE's actions and calling for reform. Their confrontational approach has sparked intense criticism from various political factions, creating a unique breeding ground for political flame wars on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump to Arrest Newsom?

donald trump california governor gavin newsom incompetent ice protests
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been critical of the ICE protest in Los Angeles.

As protests heated up over the agency's reported treatment of migrants, Trump seized the moment to critique Newsom's governance. He suggested that the governor's failure to ensure safety for federal officers could warrant serious consequences, even implying that Newsom should face arrest for his lack of action.

When a reporter asked the commander-in-chief what crimes Newsom would be charged with to arrest him, Trump answered: "I think his primary crime is running for governor because he's done such a bad job."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gavinnewsom/TikTok
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Newsom's Response

donald trump california governor gavin newsom incompetent ice protests
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom compared Donald Trump to the villain of 'Star Wars.'

On Tuesday, June 10, Newsom countered the president's assertions with a series of TikTok videos that humorously compared the President to Star Wars' villain Emperor Palpatine.

In one of the clips, Newsom voiced frustration over Trump's portrayal of California's efforts to manage immigration policy, stating that such rhetoric is both factually incorrect and harmful to public discourse.

"This is about authoritarian tendencies. This is about command and control. This is about power. This is about ego. This is a consistent pattern... this guy has abandoned the core principles of this great democracy," he told Californians. "He's threatening to go after judges he disagrees with, cut off funding to institutions of higher learning, he's rewriting history and censoring historical facts."

Trump Mobilizes The National Guard

donald trump california governor gavin newsom incompetent ice protests
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to take care of the ICE protest.

In response to the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles, Trump mobilized the National Guard by invoking Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code. This permits the federal government to activate the Guard in response to an invasion or rebellion, and the statute allows the president to federalize the Guard, but stipulates that orders must be issued through state governors.

During the deployment, Newsom publicly stated he did not request the deployment, making it the first activation without a governor's request since 1965.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.