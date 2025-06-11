Donald Trump Unleashes on California Governor Gavin Newsom's 'INCOMPETENT' Leadership as ICE Protests Erupt
Donald Trump directed his ire at California Governor Gavin Newsom, labeling him "INCOMPETENT" for his handling of recent protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Los Angeles.
The president's remarks came as tensions heightened over the state's response to demonstrators who have been vocally opposing the actions of federal immigration agents.
Trump Targets Newsom
"The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists," Trump raged on his Truth Social platform, punctuating his message with the well-known campaign rallying cry, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The escalating verbal feud between Trump and Newsom has captured national attention, with the president persistently challenging the Democratic governor's leadership amidst widespread protests.
Over the weekend, protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles, decrying ICE's actions and calling for reform. Their confrontational approach has sparked intense criticism from various political factions, creating a unique breeding ground for political flame wars on social media.
Trump to Arrest Newsom?
As protests heated up over the agency's reported treatment of migrants, Trump seized the moment to critique Newsom's governance. He suggested that the governor's failure to ensure safety for federal officers could warrant serious consequences, even implying that Newsom should face arrest for his lack of action.
When a reporter asked the commander-in-chief what crimes Newsom would be charged with to arrest him, Trump answered: "I think his primary crime is running for governor because he's done such a bad job."
- Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Gavin Newsom 'Caused a Lot of Death' During L.A. ICE Protests Despite Zero Reported Casualties
- 'You Do Not Represent Our Country': Donald Trump Blasts Washington D.C. Rioters & Finally Concedes: Watch
- Donald Trump Doubles Down on Claim President Joe Biden Is Welcoming 'Drug Lords, Human Traffickers and Terrorists' Into the U.S.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Newsom's Response
On Tuesday, June 10, Newsom countered the president's assertions with a series of TikTok videos that humorously compared the President to Star Wars' villain Emperor Palpatine.
In one of the clips, Newsom voiced frustration over Trump's portrayal of California's efforts to manage immigration policy, stating that such rhetoric is both factually incorrect and harmful to public discourse.
"This is about authoritarian tendencies. This is about command and control. This is about power. This is about ego. This is a consistent pattern... this guy has abandoned the core principles of this great democracy," he told Californians. "He's threatening to go after judges he disagrees with, cut off funding to institutions of higher learning, he's rewriting history and censoring historical facts."
Trump Mobilizes The National Guard
In response to the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles, Trump mobilized the National Guard by invoking Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code. This permits the federal government to activate the Guard in response to an invasion or rebellion, and the statute allows the president to federalize the Guard, but stipulates that orders must be issued through state governors.
During the deployment, Newsom publicly stated he did not request the deployment, making it the first activation without a governor's request since 1965.