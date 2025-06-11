Donald Trump Unleashes on California Governor Gavin Newsom's 'INCOMPETENT' Leadership as ICE Protests Erupt

"The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists," Trump raged on his Truth Social platform, punctuating his message with the well-known campaign rallying cry, "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The escalating verbal feud between Trump and Newsom has captured national attention, with the president persistently challenging the Democratic governor's leadership amidst widespread protests.

Over the weekend, protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles, decrying ICE's actions and calling for reform. Their confrontational approach has sparked intense criticism from various political factions, creating a unique breeding ground for political flame wars on social media.