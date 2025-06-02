'We Make Mistakes': 'The View' Stars Defend Patti LuPone After She Apologized for Calling Kecia Lewis 'a B----'
The women of The View had some surprising takes when they discussed Patti LuPone's recent drama on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of the talk show.
As OK! reported, the legendary star stirred the pot after she called Kecia Lewis a "b----" and said Audra McDonald was "not a friend" in a recent interview, prompting more than 600 people from the Broadway community to sign a letter denouncing her words, calling them "disrespectful" and "degrading."
LuPone then put out a statement to apologize.
'The View' Hosts Discuss Patti LuPone's Scandal
On the ABC series, Sunny Hostin commended LuPone for apologizing and defended her character.
"We all know Patti, she's a friend to the show. I think she's a terrific person. Sometimes we step in it, we make mistakes," the former attorney said. "But what I think is very important is that you hold yourself to account and you recognize that you may have stepped in it and you apologize."
Sara Haines Criticizes Patti LuPone's Behavior
Sara Haines "loved that she apologized" but thought the singer-actress' behavior was unacceptable.
"She stepped in it a lot. Over and over again," she quipped. "I just was raised differently, clearly. She seems to be proud that she's always spoken her mind and never apologized. I don't think that's something to be proud of. Just because you can say things, doesn't mean you should say things."
Haines received a round of applause from the crowd for her opinion.
"I think that whenever someone's cruel, it obviously comes from some hurt in them," Haines continued, going on to call McDonald the "greatest living Broadway actress of our time."
Alyssa Farah Griffin acknowledged LuPone can be "toxic," and said she felt that McDonald handled the situation with perfect class by not snapping back.
"With great power comes great responsibility. Patti's somebody who could be bringing up other people — which I have heard that she has. Aubrey Plaza shared that she did. But don't knock other people or create these conflicts," she spilled.
"She's so talented that she's so much better that," Griffin added.
Ana Navarro also had a soft side for LuPone.
"I think there's room enough for both of these wonderfully, talented, extraordinary women," she expressed, admitting LuPone is "a truth-teller, unfiltered."
"I love them both. I'm not taking a side on this," Navarro declared. "I want them both to succeed and keep being exactly who they are."
How the Feud Started
The drama stems back from last year, when it was reported that LuPone asked the sound team from H---'s Kitchen to adjust their volume because the noise bled through their shared wall.
Lewis found her actions “racially microaggressive” and “rooted in privilege" even though The Roommate producers stated, "These kinds of sound accommodations from one show to another are not unusual and are always deeply appreciated."
Last month, the New Yorker asked LuPone about the situation, resulting in her dissing Lewis.
"Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn’t know what the f--- she’s talking about," the Gypsy star dissed. "She’s done seven. I’ve done 31. Don’t call yourself a vet, b----."
Patti LuPone Apologizes
After the Grammy winner was called out for her response in the letter, she issued an apology on social media.
"I wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter. I am deeply sorry," she began.
"I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies."