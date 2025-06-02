'We Make Mistakes': 'The View' Stars Defend Patti LuPone After She Apologized for Calling Kecia Lewis 'a B----'

The women of The View had some surprising takes when they discussed Patti LuPone's recent drama on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of the talk show.

As OK! reported, the legendary star stirred the pot after she called Kecia Lewis a "b----" and said Audra McDonald was "not a friend" in a recent interview, prompting more than 600 people from the Broadway community to sign a letter denouncing her words, calling them "disrespectful" and "degrading."

LuPone then put out a statement to apologize.