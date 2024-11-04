Kecia Lewis Demands Apology From Fellow Broadway Star Patti LuPone After Accusing Her of 'Bullying' and Being 'Racially Microaggressive'
Two Broadway stars are butting heads over an alleged case of racial microaggression.
Kecia Lewis, 59, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, demanding an apology from theater legend Patti LuPone, 75, after the latter requested the H---'s Kitchen star's production lower its sound cues because they were "too loud."
After making the complaint, LuPone sent flowers to the Booth Theatre, where H---'s Kitchen is currently being performed, as a thank you for completing her request. At this time, LuPone is starring in The Roommate at Shubert Theatre, which shares a wall with the venue hosting Lewis' play.
In a five-minute "open letter" video to LuPone, Lewis declared the Agatha All Along actress' actions "offensive," "racially microaggressive," "rude" and "rooted in privilege."
Lewis — whose role in the play won her a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical — noted her remarks were solely from her, "not from the cast or crew or producers of H---'s Kitchen."
"I am speaking for Kecia Lewis only," she emphasized before detailing various interactions LuPone had with H---'s Kitchen production this year, seeming most upset by the American Horror Story star contacting Booth Theatre's owner about changing several sound cues because "you found them to be too loud."
"After our sound design was adjusted, [you] sent flowers to our sound and stage management team thanking them," Lewis explained, at one point attaching a video of LuPone refusing to sign a H---'s Kitchen playbill because the show is "too loud."
"I want to explain what a microaggression is," Lewis added. "These are subtle, unintentional comments or actions that convey stereotypes, biases or negative assumptions about someone based on their race. Microaggressions can seem harmless or minor, but can accumulate and cause significant stress or discomfort for the recipient. Examples include calling a Black show loud in a way that dismisses it."
Lewis continued: "In our industry, language holds power and shapes perception, often in ways that we may not immediately realize. Referring to a predominantly Black Broadway show as loud can unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes, and it also feels dismissive of the artistry and the voices that are being celebrated on stage. Comments like these can be seen as racial microaggressions, which have a real impact on both artists and audiences. While gestures like sending thank you flowers may appear courteous, it was dismissive and out of touch, especially following a formal complaint that you made that resulted in the changes that impacted our entire production, primarily the people."
She further accused LuPone of bullying, insisting that "bullying in a professional setting can include exerting influence to disrupt using one’s status or connections to cause unnecessary changes to someone else’s work environment, such as requesting sound adjustments."
"Performative gestures are also bullying," she declared. "And what I mean by that is by sending thank you flowers after impacting the production can be perceived as disingenuous, particularly if it sidesteps meaningful dialog or resolution."
"Ms. LuPone I respectfully submit to you that you owe us an apology, not flowers," Lewis concluded.