'The View' Stars Crack Up While Discussing How Walton Goggins Inspired New Trend of Men Wearing 'Skimpy' Speedos

The ladies of The View couldn't help but giggle while sharing their opinions on a new clothing trend during the Friday, June 27, installment of the show.

"Here's some breaking news ... skimpy swimsuits for men are in this summer," Joy Behar announced, spurring cheers from the crowd.

"After a magazine featured actor Walton Goggins in tiny swim briefs — we can't show you the whole photo because it reveals too much of his Walton and both of his Goggins..." the comedian quipped of the cover photo, sending costars Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin into hysterics.