'The View' Stars Crack Up While Discussing How Walton Goggins Inspired New Trend of Men Wearing 'Skimpy' Speedos
The ladies of The View couldn't help but giggle while sharing their opinions on a new clothing trend during the Friday, June 27, installment of the show.
"Here's some breaking news ... skimpy swimsuits for men are in this summer," Joy Behar announced, spurring cheers from the crowd.
"After a magazine featured actor Walton Goggins in tiny swim briefs — we can't show you the whole photo because it reveals too much of his Walton and both of his Goggins..." the comedian quipped of the cover photo, sending costars Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin into hysterics.
'The View' Stars Discuss Men Wearing Speedos
"I'd love to see Brian [Teta] in a skimpy suit," Navarro admitted, with the camera panning to the executive producer, who replied, "No one's paying for my Goggins!"
"Well, they never went out in a lot of communities. If you go to Fire Island, all the men are in these skivvies," Haines noted of speedos, to which Griffin shared, "Also a lot of Europe, they go topless and they wear tiny little bathing suits."
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Reveal Their Husband's Swimsuit Preferences
"They really do," agreed Hostin. "My husband is from Spain, and he's a different person on the beach in Spain. It's like, very shocking to me. I can't reveal the picture."
Navarro then put up a decades-old photo of her spouse in a speedo in Miami, Fla. "Thank God he's got that cup strategically placed in front of his manhood," she noted of her husband holding a drink in the image.
When asked if he still rocks the tiny attire, Navarro replied, "Thank God, no! Now he wears the cute little ones that one that go down [to his knees]."
"I have never seen more flesh than when I did when was in Brazil," Navarro added, prompting Griffin to joke her hairdresser probably has plenty of photos of himself in Brazil rocking speedos.
Haines said her husband would never wear one, explaining, "He's a trunks guy. He doesn't want them too short, he doesn't want them too long. Like, mid-thigh. And he's very particular about it."
"What if you were in a foreign country?" Navarro asked, to which Haines declared, "Max is the same in every country."
Joy Behar Met Her Husband at a Nudist Beach
Behar said that if any "fat" men wear speedos, their stomach thankfully covers their groin area, sparking her co-hosts to point out how she met her husband on a nudist beach.
"Well, that's something else," she said with a smile.
"Steve was full monty, I hadn't met him, he was far away..." Behar recalled as the co-hosts laughed. "That's a compliment to the guy."