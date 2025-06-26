NEWS Jason Kelce Stuns as He Strips Down to His Speedo in Shocking Video Source: MEGA; @newheightshow/X Jason Kelce shocked fans by stripping down to an American flag speedo during his annual event.

Jason Kelce's latest stunt may have left his wife, Kylie, unimpressed. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center stole the show during his fifth annual celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, N.J., on Wednesday, June 25, when he hopped up on a chair, ripped off his American flag shorts and revealed an American flag Speedo underneath.

At first, the crowd went wild, but when the father-of-four fully committed to the look, the cheers suddenly got a little quieter. Rocking only the skimpy trunks, a cropped white jersey and a rainbow Eagles cap, Jason left little to the imagination.

“The man knows how to make an entrance,” read the caption from the official "New Heights" X account, which posted the jaw-dropping clip. Jason was surrounded by a crew of celebrity pals as they served drinks to a sea of Eagles fans packed into Ocean Drive. The rowdy summer bash benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The former NFL star said it’s one of his favorite events of the year. "One, it's a great cause to raise money around. Two, you get to have a blast with the fans and drink a bunch. And then, three — you get to hang out with a bunch of the guys you used to love hanging around with every day, so it's a great event for us," he shared.

Fans started lining up before 8 a.m. to grab their spot, and by the time the festivities started, the crowd was packed in and ready to party. "As long as people are still interested in coming, I'm still interested in doing it," Jason said.

It wasn’t just the drinks or the good cause that had people talking. The speedo reveal caused a full-blown internet frenzy — and sparked a range of reactions on social media. “Someone. Somewhere is gonna get that as a tattoo!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🤣🤣,” one fan joked, posting a photo of Jason mid-reveal, wearing only the stars-and-stripes speedo and white New Balance sneakers. “Didn’t see that coming…Just choked on my beer respectfully @nglwithkylie I did look at the 🦅 cause I didn’t know where else to look 🫠,” another joked, referencing Jason’s wife.

"That man saw the videos of Tay last night and was like, 'How do I top America's sweetheart? 🤔 WITH AN AMERICAN FLAG SPEEDO WITH RIP OFF SHORTS REVEAL!' 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” another user wrote, referencing his brother, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who performed in Nashville on the same night.

Some fans were a little more shocked than amused. “Something else I can't unsee. Great,” one person commented.

Others immediately thought of Kylie’s reaction. “Somewhere, Kylie Kelce is sighing heavily,” a user wrote, while another added, “I can literally just see Kylie Kelce shaking her head 😂.” “JASONNNNN. WHERE IS KYLIE?! 😂,” someone asked. One fan summed up the vibe with, “At least he can’t blame Kylie Kelce for forgetting to pack his jeans! 🤣.”

Those comments might have hit a nerve. Just days earlier, on the June 19 episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie called out thirsty fans during a fiery segment she dubbed “F--- Around and Find Out.”