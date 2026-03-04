The View's Sunny Hostin Lashes Out at 'Dismissive' Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Praise for 'Unqualified' Kristi Noem: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck butted heads once again on The View. On the Wednesday, March 4, episode of the talk show, the women were discussing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's recent spats with both Democrats and Republicans. She also recently dismissed the claim that she called ICE victim Renee Good a "domestic terrorist."

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Praises HSS Kristi Noem

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck praised controversial Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on 'The View.'

Hasselbeck went on a lengthy rant, noting that since "we’re in uncommon times, we need to have uncommon sense about things like this." "Yes, there will be mistakes made, but I think if Kristi Noem were up for promotion right now... and she put forward the statistics that zero illegals released into the U.S. for 10 months straight have not crossed, that nearly 3 million aliens have left the United States, that we have the lowest murder rate in 125 years, that fentanyl trafficking is down 50 percent at the border..." she expressed before Joy Behar interrupted by saying, "Wait a second." "Hang on one second," Hasselbeck replied.

Article continues below advertisement

SENATORS CONFRONT KRISTI NOEM IN FIERY HEARING: ‘The View’ co-hosts and Elisabeth Hasselbeck share their takeaways from the Homeland Security secretary's tense exchanges with both Democrats and Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ccFv3SItwD — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2026 Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck clashed over Kristi Noem.

"We need a strong border, especially now with our current global situation," the Survivor alum continued. "And I believe that you may say you don’t want border control and you’re against ICE, but I actually don’t believe you believe that in your daily lives." Hasselbeck pointed out that every person in the audience today had to go through a security check before getting to their seat.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Condemns Her Costar's Comments

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin felt Elisabeth Hasselbeck was being 'dismissive' over ICE-related deaths.

"We need strong borders more than ever right now. We're being infiltrated," Hasselbeck emphasized. Hostin disapproved of her words, stating, "We were not on the border when Renee Good and Alex Pretti were murdered. Death is not a mistake." Hasselbeck agreed they were murdered, adding, "As were those killed by illegal immigrants, murder."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Sunny Hostin declared Kristin Noem 'should be impeached.'

"So let’s not be dismissive of the fact that Secretary Kristi Noem is wholly unqualified for her job," the former lawyer said. "I’m not dismissive of that," her guest co-host insisted. "I said all their lives matter." Continued Hostin, "She has zero empathy, she is not taking responsibility for what she did."

Article continues below advertisement

'She Should Be Impeached'

Source: @theview/x Elisabeth Hasselbeck argued that the secretary was showing 'compassion' for ICE victims.