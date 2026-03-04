The View's Sunny Hostin Lashes Out at 'Dismissive' Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Praise for 'Unqualified' Kristi Noem: Watch
March 4 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck butted heads once again on The View.
On the Wednesday, March 4, episode of the talk show, the women were discussing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's recent spats with both Democrats and Republicans. She also recently dismissed the claim that she called ICE victim Renee Good a "domestic terrorist."
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Praises HSS Kristi Noem
Hasselbeck went on a lengthy rant, noting that since "we’re in uncommon times, we need to have uncommon sense about things like this."
"Yes, there will be mistakes made, but I think if Kristi Noem were up for promotion right now... and she put forward the statistics that zero illegals released into the U.S. for 10 months straight have not crossed, that nearly 3 million aliens have left the United States, that we have the lowest murder rate in 125 years, that fentanyl trafficking is down 50 percent at the border..." she expressed before Joy Behar interrupted by saying, "Wait a second."
"Hang on one second," Hasselbeck replied.
"We need a strong border, especially now with our current global situation," the Survivor alum continued. "And I believe that you may say you don’t want border control and you’re against ICE, but I actually don’t believe you believe that in your daily lives."
Hasselbeck pointed out that every person in the audience today had to go through a security check before getting to their seat.
Sunny Hostin Condemns Her Costar's Comments
- The View's Sunny Hostin Gets Into Tense Spat With Elisabeth Hasselbeck Over Conservative's 'Proud' Support for Donald Trump
- The View's Joy Behar Accuses Trump Administration of Being Racist, Says 'It's Obvious' They're Accepting Only 'White' Refugees
- 'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We need strong borders more than ever right now. We're being infiltrated," Hasselbeck emphasized.
Hostin disapproved of her words, stating, "We were not on the border when Renee Good and Alex Pretti were murdered. Death is not a mistake."
Hasselbeck agreed they were murdered, adding, "As were those killed by illegal immigrants, murder."
"So let’s not be dismissive of the fact that Secretary Kristi Noem is wholly unqualified for her job," the former lawyer said.
"I’m not dismissive of that," her guest co-host insisted. "I said all their lives matter."
Continued Hostin, "She has zero empathy, she is not taking responsibility for what she did."
'She Should Be Impeached'
"She just did, you just heard her say – she had compassion there," Hasselbeck reasoned of a clip they recently played.
"That is not true. She did not take responsibility," Hostin declared. "She denied that she called them domestic terrorists and, on top of it, let me say that she should be impeached. She should lose her job. There is precedent for it."
A February Quinnipiac University poll showed 58 percent of Americans want Noem removed from her position.