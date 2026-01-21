The View's Sunny Hostin Slams 'Disgusting' Trump Administration's Unrealistic Suggestion for Americans to 'Eat a $3 Meal' to Save Money
Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin and her costars on The View are fed up with the way things are going in America one year into Donald Trump's second term as president.
On the Wednesday, January 21, episode of the talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that the majority of people agree with them, citing "a new CNN poll that says 58 percent of Americans call [Trump's] first year a failure."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump for Not Lowering Cost of Living
"I keep getting back to this: my friends, my family, my loved ones who voted for him did because of the the cost of living," she explained. "They felt like America continues to spend more money, move forward, spend money abroad but their day-to-day is getting harder. And he’s not focusing on that."
"We’re renaming the Kennedy Center, we’re renovating the White House, we’re apparently buying or seizing Greenland," the pregnant star noted. "It just all feels like a distraction from the one thing he was asked to do. You’ve got three years left and Americans are hurting."
Sunny Hostin Blasts Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins' 'Disgusting' Comments
- 'Come On!': Joy Behar Hits Back at Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' as They Clash Over Government Shutdown — Watch
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Stuns Co-Hosts and Live Audience With Her Surprising Prediction About Donald Trump
- 'This Is the Trump Slump': The View's Sunny Hostin Demands Donald Trump 'Not Be Let Off the Hook' for Wrecking the Economy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hostin then called out an "upsetting" comment from Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins, "who said that for money saving, the average American should eat a $3 meal."
"That meal consists of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing," the former prosecutor stated. "I want to know which grocery store he [sic] shops at because I haven’t seen any of those things for $3. That’s disgusting."
As the show cut to commercial and music began to play, Joy Behar could be heard asking in the background, "What are they eating at Mar-a-Lago?"
What Did Brooke Rollins Say About Saving Money?
Rollins' comments came during a recent NewsNation interview where she was asked about the increasing prices in America.
"We've run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing," she alleged. "So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money."
After being hit with backlash, she clarified her words, telling the press, "I regret that I didn’t make it sound like a more robust plate because that is what I mean to make it sound like."
"A really big piece of chicken. And when I said a piece of broccoli, I meant like big…I’m a mom-of-four, and I cook broccoli a lot. For me, that’s a big head of broccoli, a baked potato, etc., a couple pieces of bread," Rollins said.