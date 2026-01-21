or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > The View
OK LogoPolitics

The View's Sunny Hostin Slams 'Disgusting' Trump Administration's Unrealistic Suggestion for Americans to 'Eat a $3 Meal' to Save Money

Composite photo of Sunny Hostin, Brooke Rollins and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Sunny Hostin called the comment 'disgusting.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin and her costars on The View are fed up with the way things are going in America one year into Donald Trump's second term as president.

On the Wednesday, January 21, episode of the talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that the majority of people agree with them, citing "a new CNN poll that says 58 percent of Americans call [Trump's] first year a failure."

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump for Not Lowering Cost of Living

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo ofAccording to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a new CNN poll found that 58 percent of Americans consider Trump's 2025 'a failure.'
Source: @theview/x

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, a new CNN poll found that 58 percent of Americans consider Trump's 2025 'a failure.'

"I keep getting back to this: my friends, my family, my loved ones who voted for him did because of the the cost of living," she explained. "They felt like America continues to spend more money, move forward, spend money abroad but their day-to-day is getting harder. And he’s not focusing on that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump isn't fulfilling his promise to lower the cost of living.

"We’re renaming the Kennedy Center, we’re renovating the White House, we’re apparently buying or seizing Greenland," the pregnant star noted. "It just all feels like a distraction from the one thing he was asked to do. You’ve got three years left and Americans are hurting."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Blasts Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins' 'Disgusting' Comments

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Sunny Hostin slammed Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins for claiming the average meal can cost just $3.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin slammed Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins for claiming the average meal can cost just $3.

Hostin then called out an "upsetting" comment from Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins, "who said that for money saving, the average American should eat a $3 meal."

"That meal consists of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing," the former prosecutor stated. "I want to know which grocery store he [sic] shops at because I haven’t seen any of those things for $3. That’s disgusting."

As the show cut to commercial and music began to play, Joy Behar could be heard asking in the background, "What are they eating at Mar-a-Lago?"

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Brooke Rollins Say About Saving Money?

Photo of Brooke Rollins said her meal suggestion would help the 'average American' save money.
Source: mega

Brooke Rollins said her meal suggestion would help the 'average American' save money.

Rollins' comments came during a recent NewsNation interview where she was asked about the increasing prices in America.

"We've run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing," she alleged. "So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Brooke Rollins clarified that her suggestion was meant to represent a 'more robust plate.'
Source: mega

Brooke Rollins clarified that her suggestion was meant to represent a 'more robust plate.'

After being hit with backlash, she clarified her words, telling the press, "I regret that I didn’t make it sound like a more robust plate because that is what I mean to make it sound like."

"A really big piece of chicken. And when I said a piece of broccoli, I meant like big…I’m a mom-of-four, and I cook broccoli a lot. For me, that’s a big head of broccoli, a baked potato, etc., a couple pieces of bread," Rollins said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.