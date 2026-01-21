The View's Sunny Hostin Slams 'Disgusting' Trump Administration's Unrealistic Suggestion for Americans to 'Eat a $3 Meal' to Save Money

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin and her costars on The View are fed up with the way things are going in America one year into Donald Trump's second term as president. On the Wednesday, January 21, episode of the talk show, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that the majority of people agree with them, citing "a new CNN poll that says 58 percent of Americans call [Trump's] first year a failure."

"I keep getting back to this: my friends, my family, my loved ones who voted for him did because of the the cost of living," she explained. "They felt like America continues to spend more money, move forward, spend money abroad but their day-to-day is getting harder. And he’s not focusing on that."

"We’re renaming the Kennedy Center, we’re renovating the White House, we’re apparently buying or seizing Greenland," the pregnant star noted. "It just all feels like a distraction from the one thing he was asked to do. You’ve got three years left and Americans are hurting."

Hostin then called out an "upsetting" comment from Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins, "who said that for money saving, the average American should eat a $3 meal." "That meal consists of a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla and one other thing," the former prosecutor stated. "I want to know which grocery store he [sic] shops at because I haven’t seen any of those things for $3. That’s disgusting." As the show cut to commercial and music began to play, Joy Behar could be heard asking in the background, "What are they eating at Mar-a-Lago?"

Rollins' comments came during a recent NewsNation interview where she was asked about the increasing prices in America. "We've run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing," she alleged. "So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money."

