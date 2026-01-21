Donald Trump Is Eyeing Greenland as He Declares He Won't Let China or Russia 'Take' Over

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is eyeing Greenland as if it’s the next big real estate deal in Monopoly. On January 11, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, revealing his fervent desire to acquire the icy territory, framing it as a vital national security concern. “If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will,” Trump declared. “And I’m not letting that happen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump renewed his push to acquire Greenland for the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

His comments came during a wide-ranging discussion that touched on topics like Iran, oil tankers, NATO funding and Arctic military bases. Yet, Trump’s fixation on Greenland stood out as a focal point for what he envisions as America’s largest real estate venture.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump replaces the word “want” with “need” as he sets his sights on Greenland next:



“We [USA 🇺🇸] NEED Greenland”



An out of control authoritarian, imperialistic Emperor who couldn’t give a toss for International law



The world must respond



Isolate 🇺🇸 now. pic.twitter.com/aJPOB8S1P6 — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 5, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

The president emphasized Greenland's strategic location, especially as climate change melts ice and unveils new shipping routes and valuable rare earth resources. He dismissed Denmark’s military capability, declaring it merely consists of “two dog sleds,” while warning of the looming threat posed by Russian and Chinese submarines and destroyers in nearby waters. “You really need ownership,” Trump insisted. “You need [a] title, as they say in the real estate business.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president framed the move as a necessity.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump approached the Greenland discussion with the nonchalance of a flipper in a real estate market, asserting that the U.S. must seize the opportunity for national security while downplaying Denmark's sovereignty. The White House has since confirmed to the BBC that the administration is exploring “a range of options” for acquiring Greenland, even indicating a possible U.S. military role. Officials have suggested that purchasing the territory from Denmark is preferable, but they’re not dismissing any avenues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump warned that Russia and China could gain control of the region.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the U.S. doesn’t plan to invade Greenland, but a purchase or a Compact of Free Association might be on the table. This declaration likely did little to assuage European concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Denmark oversees Greenland’s defense and foreign policy, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed that any U.S. attack on the territory would jeopardize NATO's stability. Six European allies, including the U.K., France and Germany, collectively reiterated that Greenland's future must be determined solely by its people and Denmark. Yet, Trump countered, stating, “I’m the one [who] saved NATO.” He stood by his claim that he compelled allies to increase defense spending, adding, “If [Greenland] affects NATO, then it affects NATO.”

Article continues below advertisement

“If it affects NATO, it affects NATO. They need us more than we need them,” Trump emphasized. He asserted that Greenland should accept a deal, despite admitting he hasn’t made one, while showing apparent disregard for the implications of an attack on the territory for NATO's future — something that aligns with Russian interests.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Denmark and European allies firmly rejected the idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Polls indicate that Greenland’s 57,000 residents overwhelmingly oppose becoming part of the United States. Many expressed concern to the BBC that their homeland is being treated as a mere asset. Meanwhile, those living in remote northern communities, already grappling with climate change and economic difficulties, see little distinction between foreign overlords.