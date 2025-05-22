'The View': Skeptical Whoopi Goldberg Questions Jessica Biel's 'Gross' Habit of Eating Snacks in the Shower
Jessica Biel will do anything to save some time during a hectic morning.
On the Wednesday, May 21, episode of The View, the co-hosts noted that the last time the actress appeared on the talk show, she had gone viral for a social media video that showed her eating a blood orange in the shower.
Jessica Biel Explains Her 'Gross' Habit
Alyssa Farah Griffin asked the mom-of-two if she's still bringing her snacks into the stall, to which Biel explained, "This is just like multitasking."
"Honestly, my social team, they go, 'you've got to send us some content,'" she recalled, noting she wasn't sure what to do since Biel said her life isn't too exciting. "I was eating in the shower and I'm like, 'I guess this is weird, I'll film that.'"
The 7th Heaven alum noted not all food is suitable for the bathroom, sharing, "I don’t do sandwiches. I don’t do like, pastries. I have some boundaries! I’m not gonna eat a steak in there."
"But, you know what, I really like to drink my coffee in there," the brunette beauty admitted. "And then sometimes other things come in, like protein bars and stuff."
"It’s so gross and weird!" Biel acknowledged. "I’m sorry!"
Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Jessica Biel's Confession
"I know, Whoopi [Goldberg], I’m sorry!" Biel declared as she noticed the EGOT winner had a skeptical look on her face. "Now you don’t want to be friends with me anymore."
"No, no, I’m trying to think," Goldberg replied. "That’s a lot of multitasking, because not only do you have to get away from the water, you have to get the food in your mouth, and then you’ve gotta get a towel, because some little kid’s about to come in."
"I’m just doing what I have to do to get out on time," Biel explained. "I got drop off at 8:30. I gotta get there!"
The co-hosts then asked Biel if her and Justin Timberlake's two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, "realize if they have cool parents?"
"I'm definitely not cool to my kids," she declared. "My husband has a little bit more of the cool factor. The music part is cool because we listen to the music."
Jessica Biel's First Shower Snack Video
Biel first revealed her quirky habit last year, when she explained to fans that if you're a messy eater, the crumbs just "go down the drain."
"A ledge is really helpful. Something that you can stick your cup on, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso, whatever it is that you're enjoying," the actress suggested on TikTok. "But I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge. And then, you know, you do your thing. It's pretty simple guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying."