'That's Very Strange': Jessica Biel Trolled by Fans for Admitting She Eats and Drinks in the Shower
Jessica Biel's latest confession completely stunned the internet.
In a recent TikTok, the 7th Heaven alum, 41, revealed she often eats and drinks while she's getting clean in the shower.
According to Biel, her favorite foods to eat in the water-filled area have been cereal, yogurt, tea, and popsicles because they are "safe" and "easy" to consume while scrubbing up. "You know, down the drain. Anything drops, you're good," she joked.
"That's very strange," one person penned below the video of the wild admission.
"I don't think food should be anywhere near a bathroom," a second person added.
"What?" a third social media user asked.
In a second clip, the mother-of-two clarified, "A ledge is really helpful. Something that you can stick your cup on, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso, whatever it is that you're enjoying. But I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge. And then, you know, you do your thing. It's pretty simple guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying."
Luckily, Biel has found a calm place to decompress after going through a rock period with her husband, Justin Timberlake. "They've worked hard to keep things together," an insider claimed of the Hollywood couple.
"She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy," the source noted. "She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future. She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."
In 2019, the pop star made a public apology to the New Year's Eve actress after he was photographed looking cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. "I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better."
"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”
Despite the scandal, Biel has continued to gush over the better aspects of their union.
"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she said in a 2022 interview. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together. It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."