'The Voice': Meet Team Kelsea Ballerini's Top 8 Contenders Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise

She then wowed the judges again in the knockouts, singing "Jolene" by Ray LaMontagne. It was smooth sailing to the playoffs, where she gave a powerful performance of Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Ballerini praised her, saying, "Iris did the best [she’s] ever done it."

In a heartfelt chat with Local Spins, Herrera gushed about her coach choice, calling it the "best decision [she] could have made."

She said, "Just the way Kelsea speaks and the vibe that she brings to the table is so different, and personable, and unique. I think that she has a good understanding of what it means to be an underdog. … She’s wonderful."