'The Voice': Meet Team Kelsea Ballerini's Top 8 Contenders Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise
The Voice Season 27 playoffs kicked off with a bang on April 28! Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine’s teams battled it out for a shot at glory, eyeing those coveted spots in the top 8 ahead of the live shows in May.
With tough choices to make, Ballerini had to narrow it down to just two artists on her team. So, who made the cut? Here’s everything you need to know about the two standout stars still vying for victory on Team Kelsea: Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise.
Iris Herrera Goes on Her Revenge Tour
Iris Herrera, 19, hails from Newaygo, Mich., and believe it or not, this isn’t her first rodeo! After being rejected in Season 26, she stormed back to audition for Season 27 — dazzling everyone with her rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," which snagged chair turns from Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Bublé.
Herrera sailed through to the battle rounds, where she paired up with Simone Marijic for a soulful rendition of "Ceilings" by Lizzy McAlpine.
She then wowed the judges again in the knockouts, singing "Jolene" by Ray LaMontagne. It was smooth sailing to the playoffs, where she gave a powerful performance of Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."
Ballerini praised her, saying, "Iris did the best [she’s] ever done it."
In a heartfelt chat with Local Spins, Herrera gushed about her coach choice, calling it the "best decision [she] could have made."
She said, "Just the way Kelsea speaks and the vibe that she brings to the table is so different, and personable, and unique. I think that she has a good understanding of what it means to be an underdog. … She’s wonderful."
Alanna Lynise And Her Talented Vision
Next up is 21-year-old Alanna Lynise, a powerhouse performer from Toledo, Ohio. She’s one of nine musically gifted siblings, and she made waves with her audition performing "Issues" by Julia Michaels.
Chairs turned from Ballerini, Buble and Levine! She cruised through to the battles, where she showcased her talent with a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ "Angels Like You."
Then came the knockouts, with Lynise knocking it out of the park singing "I’ll Never Love Again" from A Star Is Born, landing her a spot in the playoffs.
Lynise left audiences spellbound with her breathtaking performance of "Nobody Gets Me" by SZA in the playoffs.
Ballerini cheered her on, noting how much she admires Lynise's dedication to putting in the work for every performance.
Graduating from the Toledo School for the Arts, Lynise shared her audition experience with The Blade, admitting she didn’t know which coach she would pick at first. "I decided I would just know in the moment — and I did," she explained.
She added: "The coaches reactions were just beautiful and I didn’t expect everyone would have such feedback for me. It was a challenging moment but I knew I wanted to learn with Kelsea. So she got my pick."
In this season's unique playoff format, each team kicked off with five artists. The April 28 episode saw all 10 from Team Kelsea and Team Adam take the stage. At the end, Ballerini and Levine had to make the heart-wrenching decision to send just two artists forward to the live shows beginning May 12.
This thrilling format will continue with the next playoff episode on May 5, featuring Legend and Buble’s teams. The competition has promised a shocking "surprise twist," leading many fans to speculate that eliminated artists might just get a second chance to shine!
Unfortunately, the country star's team faced heartbreak with the elimination of three talented artists during the playoffs. Jaelen Johnston was sent packing after his rendition of Tim McGraw’s "If You’re Reading This," Tinika Wyatt bid farewell following her performance of "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe, and Darius J. was cut after singing Outkast’s "Hey Ya!"
The Voice Season 27 is airing its playoff rounds. New episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.