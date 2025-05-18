Who Are 'The Voice' Season 27’s Top 5 Finalists?

The countdown to the highly-anticipated finale of The Voice Season 27 is officially on, with the two-night affair set for May 19 and May 20.

After an electrifying performance night on May 12, the votes poured in, and the five shining voices are ready to battle it out.

Representing their respective teams, here are the finalists: Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini, Jadyn Cree and Adam David from Team Michael Bublé, RENZO (Born Dennis Lorenzo) from Team John Legend and Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine.