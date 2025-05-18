Who Are 'The Voice' Season 27’s Top 5 Finalists?
The countdown to the highly-anticipated finale of The Voice Season 27 is officially on, with the two-night affair set for May 19 and May 20.
After an electrifying performance night on May 12, the votes poured in, and the five shining voices are ready to battle it out.
Representing their respective teams, here are the finalists: Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini, Jadyn Cree and Adam David from Team Michael Bublé, RENZO (Born Dennis Lorenzo) from Team John Legend and Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine.
Cree, Johnston, Gracie and Flores-Wiseman cruised straight to the finale with the highest votes. David, however, faced a different fate. He found himself in a thrilling instant save situation, competing against Olivia Kuper Harris, Iris Herrera and Bryson Battle.
His powerful rendition of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims struck a chord, earning him the adoration of fans and securing his spot amongst the finale contenders. This meant the end of the road for Harris, Herrera and Bryson, while also eliminating Kolby Cordell, Kaiya Hamilton, Conor James and Alanna Lynise.
OK! looks back at the top 5 finalists of The Voice Season 27, and their journey to the top.
Jaelen Johnston
Hailing from Derby, Kan., Johnston isn't just a music talent, he’s also dedicated to his job at McConnell Air Force Base.
This aspiring artist has been honing his craft for four years, performing at local hotspots and even releasing his EP, Old School, in 2023. Thanks to Ballerini's heartfelt "super save," Jaelen is back in action and ready to rock the finale!
Jadyn Cree
Cree’s journey is a family affair! The Lincoln, Neb., native is the daughter of Bryan Olesen, a former Season 25 finalist.
“My dad definitely left some big shoes to fill,” she confessed before delivering a stunning audition with Paramore’s “Still Into You.”
Alongside her work as a full-time sales assistant, she’s also the lead singer of an '80s cover band, AM/FM.
Adam David
From South Florida, David has transformed personal struggles into musical inspiration. According to the NBC website, David had a six-year battle with addiction, crediting music to "help him process emotions." He also gives back to rehab centers by performing there weekly.
"This work has become a cornerstone of his healing, providing purpose and a way to support others through their struggles," NBC shared.
RENZO
When the school bell rings, Dennis Lorenzo, known as "Professor Renzo," teaches science to kids. But come nightfall, he morphs into RENZO, pouring his heart into music. Renowned for his collaborations with stars like The Game and Teddy Riley, he balances his artistic pursuits while being a devoted father to his three children.
Lucia Flores-Wiseman
From Maple Valley, Washing., Flores-Wiseman has embraced her heritage, becoming fluent in Spanish during her studies in Spain. A passionate performer influenced by Brandi Carlile, she honed her skills at festivals and weddings.
Her audition, featuring Ángela Aguilar’s “La Llorona,” earned her four chair turns and put her on the map.
The Voice's Season 27 finale will air May 19 at 8/7c on NBC (results air Tuesday, May 20 at 9/8c).