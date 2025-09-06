ENTERTAINMENT ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Heads to France: Everything to Know Source: HBO ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 is confirmed to head to France, with HBO eyeing one of its luxury Four Seasons hotels. OK! Staff Sept. 6 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

The intrigue deepens for fans of The White Lotus as reports emerge that the series has chosen France as the stunning backdrop for its fourth season. Creator Mike White and HBO have "zeroed in" on the picturesque country, according to Deadline. While the specific city remains under wraps, the series has consistently filmed at iconic Four Seasons hotels, and France boasts three luxurious properties: the renowned Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, the Megève in the Alps and the Hotel George V in Paris.

Source: HBO HBO is eyeing Four Seasons hotels for 'The White Lotus' in Paris, the Riviera and the French Alps.

HBO has yet to discuss further details about the show’s fourth season. The anthology series has captivated audiences since its debut in 2021, with the first three seasons set in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand. Each season unfolds around a new cast of affluent vacationers who find themselves navigating the complexities of life, love and the unexpected —often with deadly consequences.

Source: HBO 'The White Lotus' was set in Thailand, Hawaii and Italy.

In an episode of Unpacking the Episode on HBO Max, White hinted at the forthcoming season's shift in scenery, saying, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular. But there's always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels." Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, added to the buzz earlier this year, stating, "I can't really say where we're going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe."

Source: HBO 'The White Lotus' features star-studded casts with each installment.

The series continues to draw in star-studded casts with each installment. Season 3 featured actors like Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon and Patrick Schwarzenegger, all exploring themes of enlightenment, spirituality and mortality in the tropical setting of Thailand. "I've dabbled in Buddhism, and Thailand worked for the themes that I was trying to get into," White shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "The show is about identity and desire — and then there's another part of me, the mischievous gay part, that's just like, 'How do I create something that's dirty and funny?'"

Source: HBO Mike White said he wants to film on every continent.