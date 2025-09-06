‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Heads to France: Everything to Know
The intrigue deepens for fans of The White Lotus as reports emerge that the series has chosen France as the stunning backdrop for its fourth season.
Creator Mike White and HBO have "zeroed in" on the picturesque country, according to Deadline. While the specific city remains under wraps, the series has consistently filmed at iconic Four Seasons hotels, and France boasts three luxurious properties: the renowned Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, the Megève in the Alps and the Hotel George V in Paris.
HBO has yet to discuss further details about the show’s fourth season.
The anthology series has captivated audiences since its debut in 2021, with the first three seasons set in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand. Each season unfolds around a new cast of affluent vacationers who find themselves navigating the complexities of life, love and the unexpected —often with deadly consequences.
In an episode of Unpacking the Episode on HBO Max, White hinted at the forthcoming season's shift in scenery, saying, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular. But there's always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, added to the buzz earlier this year, stating, "I can't really say where we're going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe."
The series continues to draw in star-studded casts with each installment. Season 3 featured actors like Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon and Patrick Schwarzenegger, all exploring themes of enlightenment, spirituality and mortality in the tropical setting of Thailand.
"I've dabbled in Buddhism, and Thailand worked for the themes that I was trying to get into," White shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "The show is about identity and desire — and then there's another part of me, the mischievous gay part, that's just like, 'How do I create something that's dirty and funny?'"
Looking ahead, White has ambitious plans for the series. "My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically," he noted at Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2023.
"We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going... It would be so fun. Obviously, there's a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes," he added.
All three seasons of The White Lotus are currently streaming on HBO Max.