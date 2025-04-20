'The White Lotus' Drama: Mike White and Series Composer's Feud Explained

The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer shocked the masses when he announced his exit after feuding with creator Mike White over the hit HBO series' score across its first three seasons.

In an interview with The New York Times, Tapia de Veer confirmed he told the editorial team about his decision to leave the show a few months ago before White heard about it "at some point."

Per the Chilean-Canadian musician, White originally did not like the "ooh-loo-loo-loos" part of The White Lotus Season 1's "Hawaiian Hitchcock" theme. While the show's opening credits did not include it, the part still made it to the full version of the track. From there, a creative rift reportedly began.

"And when I was giving versions, it was still the same thing: There were still crazy people and screaming and stuff like that. From there, it became this weird relationship of, 'How do I pass all this weird music into the show?'"

Tapia de Veer continued, "I don't think everybody was really aware of how attached people were to the 'ooh-loo-loo-loos.' People are furious about the change of the theme, and I thought that was interesting. I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give [fans] the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway. He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn't happy about that. At that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying 'no' to anything."