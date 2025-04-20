'The White Lotus' Drama: Mike White and Series Composer's Feud Explained
'The White Lotus' Composer Announced He Won't Return for Season 4
The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer shocked the masses when he announced his exit after feuding with creator Mike White over the hit HBO series' score across its first three seasons.
In an interview with The New York Times, Tapia de Veer confirmed he told the editorial team about his decision to leave the show a few months ago before White heard about it "at some point."
Per the Chilean-Canadian musician, White originally did not like the "ooh-loo-loo-loos" part of The White Lotus Season 1's "Hawaiian Hitchcock" theme. While the show's opening credits did not include it, the part still made it to the full version of the track. From there, a creative rift reportedly began.
"And when I was giving versions, it was still the same thing: There were still crazy people and screaming and stuff like that. From there, it became this weird relationship of, 'How do I pass all this weird music into the show?'"
Tapia de Veer continued, "I don't think everybody was really aware of how attached people were to the 'ooh-loo-loo-loos.' People are furious about the change of the theme, and I thought that was interesting. I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give [fans] the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway. He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn't happy about that. At that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying 'no' to anything."
Cristóbal Tapia de Veer Still Provided an Award-Winning Score for 'The White Lotus'
Sharing more details about his exit, Tapia de Veer told The New York Times that White was "always unprofessional to him because I didn't give him what he wanted."
The composer continued, "But what I gave him did this, you know — [won] those Emmys, people going crazy [for the show]… That is the main thing that I'm most happy about — it was worth all the tension and almost forcing the music into the show, in a way, because I didn't have that many allies in there … This was a good struggle."
Composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer Dropped an Update on X
In a since-deleted tweet on X, Tapia de Veer uploaded a screenshot of what appeared to be an Instagram Reel alongside the text, "the white lotus composer QUIT because mike white made him cut the second half of this song and I will never forgive mike for as long as I live."
"[I] learned a lot about how they work a BS campaign that builds towards an interview where the guy capitalizes on the lies they spread," he shared. "I'm glad I archive all texts and emails dude, they all have dates and stuff you know, those can be verified it's not just talking... :)."
Mike White Responded to Cristóbal Tapia de Veer's Claims
Following Tapia de Veer's public complaints, White fired back at the 51-year-old multi-instrumentalist with scathing statements.
During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on April 8, the 54-year-old filmmaker said he does not think Tapia de Veer respected him.
"He wants people to know that he's edgy and dark and I'm, I don't know, like I watch reality TV," White told Howard Stern.
Mike White Said the Composer Made a 'B---- Move'
White dismissed Tapia de Veer's feud claims, saying they "never really even fought."
"I don't think I ever had a fight with him except maybe some emails," he confirmed. "But it was just basically, like, me giving him notes, you know? Like, I just don't think he liked to have to go through the process of getting notes from me or wanting revisions or whatever."
The Enlightened star also accused Tapia de Veer of not being a team player for wanting "to do it his way," adding, "I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to s--- on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a b---- move."
According to White, the arranger allegedly refused "to go through process" with him and "go to sessions" after he won Emmys. He recalled seeing Tapia de Veer give him "this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something."
Per White, Tapia de Veer is making a big deal out of the creative difference between them.
"You're the genius behind this thing. Why quit a hit show because you got some notes and some differences? Just work it out," Stern said, to which White responded, "He is very talented. [But] I've never kissed somebody's a-- so hard to just get him to – to lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you're doing next."