The World's Preeminent Neurographics Instructor, Oksana Avdeeva, Names the Three Tools in Every Home That Can Change Your Life for the Better
Neurographics is the latest method of working with the subconscious, helping you shape a new reality and achieve your goals through drawing. Although this is a fairly new method, it is rapidly gaining popularity, as it allows people to mitigate their fears and limiting beliefs, realize their true desires, and radically change their lives, fulfilling their most cherished dreams.
Oksana Avdeeva, an expert in Neurographics and speaker at the Mindful Line School, discusses her experiences below.
Using her experience and knowledge from other practices, Oksana has created her own approach to Neurographics. “Neurographics, in my opinion, is the most effective method for working with the subconscious. It’s based on the theoretical foundations of psychology, philosophy, and sociology, as well as the latest discoveries in neurophysiology,” Oksana says.
She continues, “The method is very effective and consists of contacting your subconscious through a drawing you create on paper. The main idea of Neurographics is to transfer your thoughts, feelings, and emotions onto paper and model a new reality for yourself through shapes and lines.”
Some might ask, how can a drawing make your desires come true or work through your deepest fears? For many, it seems like an almost magical method.
“If you draw Neurographics correctly, then your dreams do come true as if by magic,” she says, “but Neurographics does not refer to any mystical or esoteric practices. This is science, and its secret lies in the brain.”
Oksana goes on to say, “Neurographics allows you to dismantle all the blocks that obstruct your path to a happy life, success, and self-realization. We take a pencil and draw according to a specific algorithm, working through our problems, fears, and limitations, and modeling the situation we want to achieve.”
Oksana asserts that this method of working with the subconscious can help people attract into their lives everything that they always wanted but could not achieve. She says, “Through the process of drawing, we set a task for ourselves, create a new program for the brain, and get the result.”
Oksana sees the importance of moving forward. “For example, new people, resources, and opportunities may appear in your life. And it is very important to be ready to take action.”
Oksana’s school has taught over 800,000 students worldwide. With this incredible figure, it’s clear that Oksana is proud of both her work and each student’s success.
“My students are my inspiration. Of course, I know that the Mindful Line School courses work wonders, and I constantly feel this magic myself, but I am still surprised every time by the incredible results our students achieve! Of course, our success is a combination of various factors, including my expertise and teaching background. It is important for me to talk about Neurographics comprehensibly and competently while sticking to the original method,” she says.
For Oksana, Neurographics is a language of the subconscious. It’s like a vision board on which you put your “dream pictures,” but in this case, you visualize them through drawing.
“Neurographics is a method of fulfilling desires,” she says, “but here it is important to note that desires come true not thanks to Neurographics itself, but through working on yourself using Neurographics.”
“When we draw what we desire to get or achieve, our subconscious translates it into its own language and creates a new neural connection in the existing neural circuit. The problem is that millions of other neural connections in this circuit may conflict with your new one. This is why your wish may not come true as quickly as you would like. The drawing technique I offer at the Mindful Line School is the fastest way to free yourself from these internal conflicts, strengthen new neural connections, and achieve your goals.”
She goes on to say, “Neurographics is a method that is accessible to absolutely everyone, but at the same time, it has many nuances that determine its effectiveness.”
For those interested in Neurographics, Oksana has advice on getting started on this exciting journey. “To draw Neurographics, you need only three tools: a sheet of paper, markers, and colored pencils,” Oksana says.
“The method is based on simple lines and geometric shapes that everyone can draw. The main thing is to strictly adhere to the algorithm and track your mental state at certain points of self-reflection, but you can learn about it in our Mindful Line School. You can get acquainted with the method at our Neurographics Workshop, where everyone can learn to talk to their subconscious and experience the life-changing effects of Neurographics.”