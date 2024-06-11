The World's Preeminent Neurographics Instructor, Oksana Avdeeva, Names the Three Tools in Every Home That Can Change Your Life for the Better

Neurographics is the latest method of working with the subconscious, helping you shape a new reality and achieve your goals through drawing. Although this is a fairly new method, it is rapidly gaining popularity, as it allows people to mitigate their fears and limiting beliefs, realize their true desires, and radically change their lives, fulfilling their most cherished dreams.

Oksana Avdeeva, an expert in Neurographics and speaker at the Mindful Line School, discusses her experiences below.

Using her experience and knowledge from other practices, Oksana has created her own approach to Neurographics. “Neurographics, in my opinion, is the most effective method for working with the subconscious. It’s based on the theoretical foundations of psychology, philosophy, and sociology, as well as the latest discoveries in neurophysiology,” Oksana says.

She continues, “The method is very effective and consists of contacting your subconscious through a drawing you create on paper. The main idea of Neurographics is to transfer your thoughts, feelings, and emotions onto paper and model a new reality for yourself through shapes and lines.”