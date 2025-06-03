Theatrical Whoopi Goldberg Amps Up the Drama on 'The View' by Getting Out of Her Chair and Yelling in a Valley Girl Accent: Watch
Rumors about the Beckham family's feud have become so viral that it was one of the "Hot Topics" on The View!
On the Tuesday, June 3, episode of the talk show, the women discussed the drama at hand, in which it's believed that Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are not on speaking terms with the British brood.
The tension reportedly stems all the way back from the young couple's 2022 wedding.
Whoopi Goldberg Gets Theatrical on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg made it obvious that she wasn't too interested in the rift, as she put on an exaggerated valley girl accent and said, "I'm so upset about it! What's happening?!"
The co-hosts discussed the gossip about Peltz's wedding dress, as she opted to wear Valentino instead of a frock from Victoria's line — however, back then, it was claimed that the fashion designer's atelier said they didn't have enough time to make a gown.
'The View' Stars Discuss Beckham Family Feud
"I don't think she has to wear the dress," the EGOT winner said in the accent, which she paired with many facial expressions. "If she doesn't show that she has her own taste, like who she is, so she's not like, in Victoria Beckham's, like, shadow. I think it's really important that she just do her thing. That's so mean of her!"
Sara Haines noted another mishap occurred when Marc Anthony was allegedly performing a song at the nuptials "and then asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come up, but it wasn't the bride" — it was the Spice Girls alum.
"What! Oh my God!" Goldberg exclaimed, getting out of her seat to make it seem like she was truly outraged. "Marc Anthony, what's wrong with you?!"
"I get it, why you said that, but, oh my God, we have to go to break, it's so freaky!" the mom-of-one quipped as the show cut to commercial.
The Ghost actress' costars got a kick out of her bit, and she also had them cracking up when she referred to Donald Trump as "Taco D" earlier on in the show.
The nickname is a reference to the "Taco" moniker the president was given over his tariff policies, as he has a tendency to spark a panic before calling them off. The acronym stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out."
"TACO D!" Joy Behar responded with excitement.