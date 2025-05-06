David and Victoria Beckham's Rift With Brooklyn 'Is All About' His Wife Nicola Peltz, Source Claims: 'They Want Their Son Back'
David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is currently not on speaking terms with his family members, with a source claiming the rift started because of Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.
As OK! reported, the feud became obvious when the Beckhams posted a photo from a party that included everyone but the young spouses.
"This is nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," an insider spilled to Daily Mail. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."
"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider continued. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
It's unclear what Nicola, 30, may have said or did to cause tension with her in-laws, and in the past, she shot down rumors that she didn't like the former Spice Girls singer, 51.
The British brood made more headlines when Nicola and Brooklyn, 26, skipped his dad's recent 50th birthday party. One insider said the duo declined the invite but asked to speak to the soccer star separately — something David didn't agree to.
Victoria snubbed her oldest child and his spouse when she posted photos from the big bash.
"Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx," the fashion designer captioned the upload, tagging her three other children, sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as daughter Harper, 13.
Public relations consultant Mark Borkowski believes the parents-of-four are trying to put on a brave face amid the shocking fallout.
"It's heartbreaking when your dispute is played out in public — it must be incredibly difficult," he told The Telegraph. "This is the dark side of fame: there's no place to hide."
"It also goes to show that however wealthy and powerful you are, you can't escape family problems — just like everyone else," he noted.
It was previously rumored that Brooklyn distanced himself from his loved ones because he wasn't happy brother Romeo was dating Kim Turnbull, as she allegedly used to date Brooklyn. It was also claimed that Brooklyn wasn't jealous over the situation but skeptical about Kim's intentions.
However, Romeo shot down the gossip and insisted his girlfriend was never in a relationship with his sibling.
Meanwhile, Victoria and David have appeared to welcome Kim with open arms.