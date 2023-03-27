Thelmita's Coffee: A Honduran Export Celebrating Value And History, Propelled By The Jahani Family Business

In the early 1990s, Thelmita’s relative made the decision to purchase a plot of land in Honduras. Little did they know that this land would become the foundation of a coffee company that would eventually bear the name of the founder, Thelmita. A matriarchal enterprise, Thelmita’s Coffee was first run independently by Ana Jahani’s grandmother until 1970. Since then, it has been lovingly passed down and tended to by three generations of women in Ana’s family. Now, it’s Ana’s turn to take the reins and continue the legacy of her foremothers, as she leads Thelmita’s Coffee into the future.

Honduras is perfect for growing coffee because it has several microclimates and less fertile soil which results in more robust coffee ranging from floral to nutty flavors. Working closely with local farmers, and providing training and resources to help them produce high-quality coffee beans, the company also supports local schools and other community initiatives, helping to create a better future for the people of Honduras.