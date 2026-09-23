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Theo Von Speaks Out About 'Biggest Atrocity' Witnessed in Gaza Conflict After Macklemore Controversy

pic of Theo Von.
Source: MEGA

Theo Von weighed in on the ongoing conflict.

Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Theo Von has weighed in on Israel's actions in Gaza.

The 46-year-old spoke out against what he called the "biggest atrocity we've ever witnessed" on the September 19 edition of his "This Past Weekend" podcast.

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Von Says Humanity Has Become Numb to the 'Atrocities'

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Photo of Von said social media played a part placating the public.
Source: MEGA

Von said social media played a part placating the public.

In Von's view, people have grown numb to the horrors in Gaza because they learn about it largely through social media.

"It feels like this is probably the biggest atrocity that we've witnessed in our lifetime on our phones," he said, arguing that people can become desensitized to the violence when it's sandwiched between more benign video content.

"We see it on our phone and it's like you just become immune to it," he said.

Von then bemoaned how it felt like social media viewers were being tested to see how much they could withstand before they spoke up.

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He Warned About Israel's Influence Over America and Tech Companies

Photo of Von was highly critical of Israel in the segment.
Source: MEGA

Von was highly critical of Israel in the segment.

Von also criticized Israel's justification for its actions by going after terrorist group Hamas.

"They say, 'Hamas is hiding, that's Hamas.' And it's like, 'That's a 4-month-old!'"

Getting emotional, Von went on to voice his anxiety over Israel's influence over America and major tech companies, saying it's causing people to "live in fear."

"We're watching children get slaughtered by this country, and they've adopted these tech companies and this scary technology in this 'war' in Gaza," he said. "Some of those companies are now in bed with American surveillance. And the country that's done this seems to own our country."

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Von Began to Speak About the Ed Sheeran and Macklemore Controversy

Photo of Von got on the topic because of the Macklemore controversy.
Source: MEGA

Von got on the topic because of the Macklemore controversy.

The remarkable segment was inspired by Von's take on the Macklemore and Ed Sheeran controversy. Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's tour after voicing support for Palestine during a show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

"He'd spoken out about Gaza and the genocide happening, and had imagery on screen of the atrocities happening over there," the podcaster recounted to his audience.

The popular podcaster seemed to take Macklemore's side in the debacle, which has become a lightning rod for debates about free speech and protest in America.

"Macklemore lost his job because he spoke up," he said.

Sheeran's Tour Has Become Controversial

Photo of Sheeran struggled through two apologies at his first show since the Macklemore controversy.
Source: MEGA

Sheeran struggled through two apologies at his first show since the Macklemore controversy.

Sheeran and his tour managers dropped Macklemore from the tour after Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots, threatened to cancel the show booked there if Macklemore remained the opener. Kraft reportedly made clear other NFL owners whose stadiums Sheeran had booked would do the same.

As a result, every other act on the tour, including Sheeran's backing band, dropped out in solidarity. Sheeran played his first show since the fallout in Philadelphia on September 19, opening it with a prepared statement on the Israel/Palestine conflict.

At the end of the show, he said: "I understand that people have children here, and I understand that families didn’t buy a ticket to hear that first bit of the show, but that was something I felt like I needed to say."

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