Theo Von Speaks Out About 'Biggest Atrocity' Witnessed in Gaza Conflict After Macklemore Controversy

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Podcaster Theo Von has weighed in on Israel's actions in Gaza. The 46-year-old spoke out against what he called the "biggest atrocity we've ever witnessed" on the September 19 edition of his "This Past Weekend" podcast.

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Von Says Humanity Has Become Numb to the 'Atrocities'

Source: MEGA Von said social media played a part placating the public.

In Von's view, people have grown numb to the horrors in Gaza because they learn about it largely through social media. "It feels like this is probably the biggest atrocity that we've witnessed in our lifetime on our phones," he said, arguing that people can become desensitized to the violence when it's sandwiched between more benign video content. "We see it on our phone and it's like you just become immune to it," he said. Von then bemoaned how it felt like social media viewers were being tested to see how much they could withstand before they spoke up.

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He Warned About Israel's Influence Over America and Tech Companies

Source: MEGA Von was highly critical of Israel in the segment.

Von also criticized Israel's justification for its actions by going after terrorist group Hamas. "They say, 'Hamas is hiding, that's Hamas.' And it's like, 'That's a 4-month-old!'" Getting emotional, Von went on to voice his anxiety over Israel's influence over America and major tech companies, saying it's causing people to "live in fear." "We're watching children get slaughtered by this country, and they've adopted these tech companies and this scary technology in this 'war' in Gaza," he said. "Some of those companies are now in bed with American surveillance. And the country that's done this seems to own our country."

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Von Began to Speak About the Ed Sheeran and Macklemore Controversy

Source: MEGA Von got on the topic because of the Macklemore controversy.

The remarkable segment was inspired by Von's take on the Macklemore and Ed Sheeran controversy. Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's tour after voicing support for Palestine during a show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. "He'd spoken out about Gaza and the genocide happening, and had imagery on screen of the atrocities happening over there," the podcaster recounted to his audience. The popular podcaster seemed to take Macklemore's side in the debacle, which has become a lightning rod for debates about free speech and protest in America. "Macklemore lost his job because he spoke up," he said.

Sheeran's Tour Has Become Controversial

Source: MEGA Sheeran struggled through two apologies at his first show since the Macklemore controversy.