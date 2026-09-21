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Piers Morgan Says Ed Sheeran 'Needs Better Advisors' After Tearful Concert Apology

Split photo of Piers Morgan & Ed Sheeran
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan criticized Ed Sheeran's tearful concert apology.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

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Piers Morgan called out Ed Sheeran over his apology during his Philadelphia concert on Saturday, September 19.

Drawing attention to the singer taking the stage during his concert to address the controversy surrounding his tour in the past few days, Morgan posted on X, “He needs better advisors.”

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Source: @PIERSMORGAN/X

Piers Morgan called out Ed Sheeran for apologizing while reading from an autocue.

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Ed Sheeran Apologized for Ongoing Controversy While Reading From an Autocue

Image of Robert Kraft admitted that he banned Macklemore from opening for Ed Sheeran.
Source: MEGA

Robert Kraft admitted that he banned Macklemore from opening for Ed Sheeran.

The controversy began after Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, reportedly told Sheeran that Macklemore was banned from performing at the venue because of his pro-Palestine views.

According to Sheeran, he tried to negotiate with the owner but ultimately failed, which forced Macklemore out of the rest of his tour.

One by one, all of Sheeran's supporting acts withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore and Sheeran's choice to basically not say anything in support of his supposedly long-term friend.

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Image of all of Ed Sheeran's supporting acts withdrew from his tour in solidarity with Macklemore.
Source: MEGA

All of Ed Sheeran's supporting acts withdrew from his tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

In fact, reports suggest that even his band is refusing to work with him amid the ongoing controversy.

Although Sheeran previously made a statement via Instagram on the matter, it only seemed to alienate people more.

He addressed the issue once again during Saturday’s concert, which was pushed to start at 8 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 5:30 p.m. due to all of the supporting acts abandoning the concert.

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Image of Ed Sheeran stated during the concert on Saturday that he can't 'hide how I feel about it anymore.'
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran stated during the concert on Saturday that he can't 'hide how I feel about it anymore.'

“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes. I’m so, so sorry. I don’t want to disappoint fans,” he tearfully stated during the concert, seemingly reading from an autocue.

“I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore. What happened in Israel, and at the music festival on October 7th, was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he added.

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian loss and loss of children’s lives. And the systemic injustice we’re seeing unfolding in the West Bank cannot be overlooked,” he continued, before adding that he chose to continue with the show to honor his commitment to the fans, as that is “completely central to who” he is.

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Piers Morgan Criticized Sheeran For His Concert Apology

Image of Piers Morgan called Ed Sheeran 'some bullied puppet.'
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan called Ed Sheeran 'some bullied puppet.'

After videos from the concert circulated online, with Variety posting a clip of it on its X account, Morgan reposted the clip with the caption, “I agree with Ed Sheeran’s overview of the Israel/Hamas war (Oct 7 terrible, Israel response disproportionate), but I wish he hadn’t bowed to the mob and felt forced to say it publicly.”

“Especially reading it off an autocue like some bullied puppet,” the journalist added.

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Image of Jeremy Clarkson defended Ed Sheeran after he 'said nothing at all.'
Source: MEGA

Jeremy Clarkson defended Ed Sheeran after he 'said nothing at all.'

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson defended the singer in his column for The Sun, stating, “He literally said nothing at all and, for that, his fans are trying to offload tickets for his ­forthcoming tour; his support acts have all walked and from what I hear, even his band is ­refusing to play with him.”

“They want him to sound off on ­Palestine, and because he’s not really that sort of person, the keyboard warriors have sent him to Coventry,” he added.

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