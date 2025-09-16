Theresa Caputo Says She Was 'Flatlining' When Henry Winkler Recognized Her at the Airport: 'Still Blows My Mind'

Article continues below advertisement

Theresa Caputo is still in awe that people know who she is — especially A-listers! "I think we've had plenty of celebrities on the show, but I remember recently I was at LAX [in Los Angeles, Calif.] and I was on an escalator, and all of a sudden, I glance over and Henry Winkler is staring at me! He's like, 'Hi,' and I'm like, 'Oh, hi.' He was like, 'It's so nice to meet you.' I was flatlining because I grew up watching Happy Days with my dad every Friday night," the star, 58, who is bringing her jewelry collection, Divinely Guided, to QVC for the first time ever, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theresacaputo/instagram Theresa Caputo said she couldn't believe Henry Winkler knew who she was.

Article continues below advertisement

"In that moment, I was like, 'Wait, I think he knows who I am, that's weird.' It still blows my mind, even when people recognize me. I'll be in a restaurant and people will stare at me. My son's like, 'Mom, do you forget who you are?' I am like, 'I do!' I don't view myself as a celebrity. It's still so odd to me. When I say my fans, it's almost like they're my friends and neighbors. I am very grateful, and I think that's something I really learned over the years," she adds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler approached Theresa Caputo at LAX.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, who rose to fame after appearing on TLC reality television series Long Island Medium, notes that even though she a psychic medium, it's "rare" people ask her for a reading in person. "People typically want to say hi and take a picture. I feel so blessed when that happens because without them, I would not be able to continue to do this type of work," the TLC alum gushes. "I'm so grateful for everyone's support and to actually thank someone for their support in person is amazing — because I wouldn't be where I am without them. One of my VIPs recently asked me a question, and I was dumbfounded! She was like, 'How do you do it? How are you so nice when you can't stand somebody?' I was like, 'I don't think I've ever felt that way.' I feel authenticity; you can't fake that. I like people!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theresacaputo/instagram Theresa Caputo used to appear on 'Long Island Medium.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality, who has been a practicing medium for more than 20 years, now goes on tour where she reads people in real time. "The work I do isn't easy. It's also very hard hearing these messages from our departed loved ones as well — and sometimes we're not ready," she notes. "I want to offer hope. As long as you have hope, hope will always turn into faith and love, so we can never lose hope."

Article continues below advertisement

Since Caputo, who is a Q50 Ambassador, is all about lifting people up, it made perfect sense for her to launch a new jewelry collection. "Everything I do is so special, but being part of QVC's Q50 has been really amazing. I feel so honored. I never thought this would happen, but I never thought I'd be on TV for many years. I'm so proud of the Divinely Guided Collection because it gives people that space to find that connection with their loved ones and remind them they are being divinely guided," she explains of the collection, which dropped on September 12. "It's about finding that connection in the physical world and in heaven. I've realized that over the years, I do so much more than just communicate with people who have died. The messages that I receive restore our faith, they reunite families back together, they give people messages for a purpose, to find a purpose or even the purpose to live in some cases. The collection is so versatile. No matter what your style is or why you want to carry a piece of this jewelry, it gives you strength."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Divinely Guided The star is excited about her Divinely Guided collection.

Article continues below advertisement

The brand was created to help you hold onto what matters: faith, connection and the knowing that heaven and earth meet in the smallest moments. Inspired by themes from her readings and bestselling books, Divinely Guided offers a thoughtfully designed range of necklaces, bangles, stone charms, and more in a versatile array of metals and stones. Caputo said she "cried" when she first held the piece of jewelry in her hands. "You can feel all the love and positivity that has gone into this line," she says. "Even though someone might have lost a loved one, faith is what carries us. This jewelry is a reminder that love will never leave us, and I think faith is so important. Everyone has their own definition of faith. When we go through a tragedy, maybe we lose someone, or maybe we're going through something in our life, a lot of people lose their faith or turn away from faith. One thing I've learned over the years is that you can't have fear and faith. They don't go together. As hard as it is, I always release the fear and embrace the faith — and that's why I want everyone to do when I hold a piece of my jewelry."