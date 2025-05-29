Theresa Caputo Says There Are Always 'Talks and Discussions' About Returning to TV: 'Timing Is Everything'

Though Long Island Medium concluded in 2019, Theresa Caputo isn't opposed to having her own show again one day.

"There's always talks and discussions, but I am the type of person who likes to wait for when it's right," the 57-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14. "Right now, I am doing my live shows, my podcast and I have my jewelry line — Theresa Caputo Divinely Guided — for QVC!"

"Maybe I will be back on TV down the line — that's never out of the question, but I believe timing is everything," the blonde beauty, whose series Long Island Medium featured her talking to the dead, added. "Everything happens for a reason. When it's meant to be, it will be."