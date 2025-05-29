Theresa Caputo Says There Are Always 'Talks and Discussions' About Returning to TV: 'Timing Is Everything'
Though Long Island Medium concluded in 2019, Theresa Caputo isn't opposed to having her own show again one day.
"There's always talks and discussions, but I am the type of person who likes to wait for when it's right," the 57-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14. "Right now, I am doing my live shows, my podcast and I have my jewelry line — Theresa Caputo Divinely Guided — for QVC!"
"Maybe I will be back on TV down the line — that's never out of the question, but I believe timing is everything," the blonde beauty, whose series Long Island Medium featured her talking to the dead, added. "Everything happens for a reason. When it's meant to be, it will be."
Ultimately, Caputo's goal is to use her gift for the right reasons. "As long as I am able to do what I do best, which is helping people," she said of possibly coming back to the small screen. "I want them to heal and believe in afterlife — and make people feel good about themselves."
Right now, the reality star is doing that with her podcast called "Hey Spirit!"
"I am also able to do private readings over Zoom, which I love. It's not only in the tri-state area, but it's all over the country. We are able to meet people all over the world, and it's amazing to be able to do that and my live shows."
While interacting with audiences, Caputo said she makes everyone feel like they are the "only ones in the room."
"There's something so special when watching it. It's something that you will never feel and attend in your life," she shared. "To watch someone heal in front of you and watch perfect strangers embrace someone is so amazing. I'm getting emotional just thinking about it. You hear these stories all the time — people will tell me what they witnessed was life-changing. To me, that just shows how powerful the experience really is."
"It's not about changing people's minds. I get it. I'm the first one to say that what I do is crazy, but what I have the spirit do with every message they deliver is something completely unique to that person," she added. "I'm all about healing. A lot of people don't know this, but I struggled with my gift for about 10 years because I couldn't understand why God would bless with me with this gift. I am a practicing Catholic, and I couldn't understand it. What I learned through my gift is that when we lose a loved one, we're left with guilt and burdens. We're left with all these negative emotions and they don't give us the ability to heal, so the work I do is about healing. Getting messages to allow us to heal the grief is always going to be there, and the grief is going to hit us harder some days than other, but knowing that our loved ones are still with us just hits in a different way. I want people to know it's not so much about believing in me, but I want them to believe in an afterlife. I want them to believe in themselves and to know that they have a connection."
In the meantime, Caputo was also ecstatic to talk about her QVC family while at the star-studded event.
"I'm so excited. I never thought I would ever be a part of something like this, it's so amazing," she gushed. "The thing that I love about QVC is that it's a brand and a safe place. You can trust it. You know whatever they're putting out there, you can trust them, and I love to be a part of the Age of Possibility mission. I've been talking about mental health and menopause for over decade."
"It's so important to talk about and to have this space dedicated to anyone over 50 is amazing. I just want to be able to change someone's life in a positive way and to help someone be who they deserve to be," she continued. "We were all born to do something special; we just have to be brave enough to do them."
For more on Caputo's live shows, click here.