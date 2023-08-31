7 Things to Know About Justin Theroux's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom

Bloom's hard work paid off as she began starring in more films and TV series. Most recently, she joined the cast members of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In her 2020 interview with Cryptic Rock, Bloom revealed that her parents put her and her twin sister in a community theater, helping them fall in love with acting.

"It was a fun after school activity at first, but then I grew to really love it," Bloom said. "I ended up at a theater camp called Stagedoor Manor where I met some of my best friends. My love for performing really blossomed there."

"Those summers at that performing arts camp also showed me that acting and working in this industry was an attainable goal, a viable career option," she continued.