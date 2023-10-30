10 Things Matthew Perry Has Said About His His Health Struggles and Addiction Journey

On November 1, 2022, Matthew Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which disclosed the highs and lows of his career, and he particularly highlighted his addiction battle that nearly took his life.

In his interview with People to promote the book, he revealed that he wanted to wait until he was safe from going "into the dark side of everything again" before creating the book.

"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people," he continued.