10 Things You Didn't Know About Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan Talked About Her Citizenship
Born in the Bronx to parents who hailed from Dublin — and raised on the Emerald Isle — Saoirse Ronan holds dual Irish and American citizenship.
She said, "I don’t know where I am from. I'm just Irish."
Saoirse Ronan Attempted to Become Part of the 'Harry Potter' Franchise
Ronan auditioned for the part of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — but lost the part to Evanna Lynch.
Reflecting on the rejection, the four-time Oscar nominee told Jimmy Kimmel, "There are things that you’ll pass on, and then they come out, and you think, ‘Oh God, that was a misstep on my part,' but I think the one that stayed with me over the years – I didn’t say no to it, I just didn’t get the part…"
Ronan added, "I knew I wasn’t going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in Harry Potter and it was the coolest thing ever."
She Almost Appeared in the 'Lord of the Rings' Movie Franchise
Though Ronan scored a role as an elf in the Lord of the Rings film franchise, she had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts — and she regretted missing out on the project.
"At the time, the idea of being able to go to New Zealand for a year-and-a-half was a dream come true. But there were projects coming in that, as an actor, were so interesting, and that I felt like I couldn’t really pass up," she told Total Film. "But for a long time, I was grieving the fact that I didn’t get to do it."
Saoirse Ronan Did Not Move Out at a Young Age
Despite her early professional success, she lived with her parents until age 19.
Saoirse Ronan Used Sustainable Fashion
How Saoirse Ronan Calls Timothée Chalamet
She gave Lady Bird costar Timothée Chalamet the nickname Pony because of his habit of nuzzling her on the set.
Is Saoirse Ronan Married?
Ronan married her Mary Queen of Scots costar, Jack Lowden, in July 2024.
Saoirse Ronan Dedicates Herself to Philanthropic Works
Ronan is an ambassador for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
Her Go-To First Meal of the Day
Her favorite breakfast includes rye bread with mashed avocado on top, a poached egg and spinach.
Saoirse Ronan Went All Out to Portray a Film Character
Ronan learned how to deliver lambs to shoot The Outrun’s farm scenes.
"That was very terrifying. I didn’t know if I was going to kill the lamb as I was pulling ’em out," she said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible.