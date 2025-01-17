10 Things You Didn't Know About Saoirse Ronan

Ronan auditioned for the part of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — but lost the part to Evanna Lynch.

Reflecting on the rejection, the four-time Oscar nominee told Jimmy Kimmel, "There are things that you’ll pass on, and then they come out, and you think, ‘Oh God, that was a misstep on my part,' but I think the one that stayed with me over the years – I didn’t say no to it, I just didn’t get the part…"

Ronan added, "I knew I wasn’t going to get it because I was too young, but I got to read out a scene that was gonna be in Harry Potter and it was the coolest thing ever."