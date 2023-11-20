Home > News NEWS This 7-Figure Coach Shares Her Tune-In™ Process That's Empowering Gen-X Women

Think about your favorite song. The one that makes you start singing in the shower or dancing around your kitchen. Now think about how that song makes you feel whenever you hear it. Isn't it amazing how much music can elevate our mood? Now imagine what your life could look like if you were able to access that same energy anytime you needed it? Business coach Hilary DeCesare believes being able to activate the way we feel when we’re belting out our favorite tune is the key to amassing wealth beyond our wildest dreams. Drawing upon her 25 years as a Silicon Valley CEO, Hilary is widely recognized for her work in neuropsychology as it relates to business growth. With her company, The ReLaunch Co.; her book ReLaunch! Spark Your Heart to Ignite Your Life; and, her signature course, The Fired-Up Entrepreneur, Hilary is on a mission to empower Gen-X women who are ReLaunching their careers or scaling their business, so they can reimagine what’s possible both personally and professionally.

To date, she’s helped thousands of women reinvent their lives, businesses, and relationships by teaching them her innovative framework called 3HQ™. She’s been featured on several media outlets, hosts “The ReLaunch Podcast”, and is a co-host of the morning show “Wake Up With Marci and Hilary” on ABC. She is on the board of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a guest lecturer.

The Tune In™ Process Hilary says her 3HQ™ system represents our personal headquarters, which she breaks down into three departments: our head, heart, and highest self. To align all three in under two minutes, she says follow these four steps. Step 1: Identify a challenge that you have in your business or an intention that you would like to manifest. Step 2: Change the channel from a low vibrational level to a higher one by tuning into a song that elevates your energy and mood. Have the song go through your body starting at the head all the way to your toes for at least 20 seconds. Think of this as changing your mental channel and state, aligning with higher frequencies. Step 3: Create a mini movie in your mind. Imagine overcoming challenges or realizing desires and believing they have already happened. Intensify this inner movie by engaging all senses. Notice a color, 10x its intensity anchoring the imagery with a "click" a mental snapshot. Step 4: Identify a micro action. What is one small step you can take immediate action on to set things in motion? Imagine doing the Tune In™ process multiple times a day. This will increase the timing of the outcome.

Helping People Establish a Millionaire Mindset Whether people work with her one-on-one, attend one of her retreats, join her group coaching program, or read her books, she says the best part of her job is helping people show up as the best version of themselves in all aspects of their lives. In an effort to reach more women looking to accelerate their growth, Hilary created this free Tune In Power Tool.