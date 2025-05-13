This Cooling Comforter Could End Sleep Divorce

DJ Moua and James Edmunds loved falling asleep under the same comforter. But as DJ entered perimenopause at age 48, sleep became a nightly battle. Her core would overheat while her arms and feet stayed cold—leaving her tangled in layers, tossing, turning, and disrupting both herself and James. “It was exhausting,” DJ recalls. “I felt like I was constantly wrestling with my comforter, disturbing my partner, or having to pull away from him just to get comfortable. Couldn't we stay together and still both be cozy?” DJ searched in vain for a solution that did not involve plugs, apps or synthetic layers.

Then one summer morning in 2023, she walked into the kitchen and asked James a simple question: "What if a comforter had windows?”

That question sparked the couple's design journey fueled by fabric scraps, late-night sketches, and real-world testing, all to create a luxury comforter that naturally adapts to each sleeper's needs. DJ brought her background in apparel production, and James had studied engineering physics and law. Together, they believed they could create something both beautiful and functional. Their solution? The Sleeping Dove Comforter—a breathable, patent-pending design with adjustable cooling windows at both the midsection and feet for each sleeper. When opened, these fabric “windows” fold the insulated layer aside to cool you, while a soft cotton layer remains to keep you feeling covered and cozy. No need to shift the comforter. No tech or gadgets. Just cooling comfort that adjusts with you while you and your partner stay connected.

Though they started knowing little about comforter-making, the couple gained a wealth of knowledge through prototyping and working closely with the industry's best experts. It was important to them to use traditional materials like premium 100% cotton and responsibly sourced down or recycled fill, and the best baffle box construction. The result is a comforter that’s both heirloom-worthy and ingeniously practical.