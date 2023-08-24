Meghan Markle’s Father Insists He Was 'Not Involved' in 'Tacky' Tour of Her Montecito Mansion

Due to Karl Larsen's alleged friendship with Thomas, critics began to speculate that he was a part of the scheme. However, the lighting director confirmed he wasn't involved.

"I never gave my approval to Karl Larsen for any tour anywhere. I am not involved in any way," Thomas told a publication.

"The claim that somehow Tom is involved in this tacky and, frankly, exploitative tour is 100 percent false and has left Tom angry and deeply distressed," a source explained. "There is no truth to any of it. He would never lend his name to something like this."

Another insider revealed that Larsen and Thomas are "not close friends."