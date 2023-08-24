Meghan Markle’s Father Insists He Was 'Not Involved' in 'Tacky' Tour of Her Montecito Mansion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a breach of privacy at their Montecito home.
A "friend" of Thomas Markle's attempted to capitalize off of his proximity to the Markle family and launched a Hollywood tour of Meghan's life.
Due to Karl Larsen's alleged friendship with Thomas, critics began to speculate that he was a part of the scheme. However, the lighting director confirmed he wasn't involved.
"I never gave my approval to Karl Larsen for any tour anywhere. I am not involved in any way," Thomas told a publication.
"The claim that somehow Tom is involved in this tacky and, frankly, exploitative tour is 100 percent false and has left Tom angry and deeply distressed," a source explained. "There is no truth to any of it. He would never lend his name to something like this."
Another insider revealed that Larsen and Thomas are "not close friends."
Even though Thomas and Meghan lost contact after his 2018 scandal when he famously staged images for the press, the sources claimed he wouldn't put Meghan in a compromising position.
"Tom may be estranged from Meghan but he loves her and would never do anything to hurt her or place her or his grandchildren in jeopardy," the source explained.
"He was briefly involved in a project with this person (Larsen) years ago, something he has come to regret," the confidante explained. "Tom has severed contact with this man and wants nothing to do with him personally or professionally."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., doubled down on their father's innocence.
"Under no circumstances whatsoever did my father ever agree — or was even aware of — such a ridiculously cheesy and embarrassing idea of being involved in a tour bus business with Karl Larsen, who has no authorization to use my father’s name in any ad campaign for a cheesy Hollywood tour van business," he wrote. "What kind of person does that?"
Another source close to Thomas made it clear that the patriarch is more focused on his own well-being and "moving on" with his life.
"Something like this does nothing but cause him more stress and harm," they added.
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.