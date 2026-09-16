Politics Thomas Massie Says He Hid Pete Hegseth Impeachment Articles From GOP Leaders: 'I Was Afraid They Would Do Something to Subvert Me' Source: MEGA Thomas Massie kept the impeachment resolution to himself. Adam Downer Sept. 16 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

GOP rebel Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 15 in a surprise move that he kept hidden from his peers. “I didn’t want to show it to anybody,” he told Kaitlan Collins during an appearance on CNN’s The Source. “I was afraid that they would do something to subvert me getting on the floor for an hour and 20 minutes and reading these articles.”

Article continues below advertisement

Massie Read the Impeachment Articles for Over an Hour

Source: MEGA Massie levied serious charges at Hegseth.

The impeachment articles are the latest bombshell dropped by the 55-year-old Kentucky congressman, who emerged as one of Donald Trump's most vocal critics during the first half of the president's second term. During a 67-minute appearance where he read the 34-page articles of impeachment against the 46-year-old defense secretary, Massie said Hegseth "has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law." He accused Hegseth of ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian killings, ordering extrajudicial killings, suppressing free speech and kidnapping a foreign leader, referring to the United States' extraordinary arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Shared the Idea with Nobody'

Source: MEGA Massie's effort could force Republicans to defend Hegseth.

"Frankly, I was concerned that Mike Johnson would end Congress again, like shorten even our already truncated work period if he found out I was doing this. So I shared the idea with nobody," Massie revealed. Johnson now has 48 hours to call a vote on Massie's resolution — and it's unclear if any Republicans will join Massie in his vote to impeach. Republicans hold a razor-thin 218-214 advantage in the House, meaning only two additional Republicans would need to flip for the motion to pass, assuming all Democrats vote to impeach. Despite the relatively decent chance of Johnson's motion to pass the House, impeachment would likely die in the Senate, where a two-thirds supermajority of senators would need to vote in favor of impeaching Hegseth.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Mired in Controversy

Source: MEGA Hegseth is losing friends in the White House and Pentagon.

The Pentagon insisted Hegseth was doing a great job as defense secretary, saying, "Secretary Hegseth has been a transformative leader for the Department of War" and that the "entire Department is unified behind the Secretary’s vision and will continue working to put our warfighters and America first." Hegseth is deeply mired in controversy. In addition to the charges levied at him by Massie, Hegseth is also dealing with the military's depleted munitions and fading morale. The impeachment push comes days after Trump biographer Michael Wolff said Hegseth has lost the support of Pentagon insiders and senior White House staff, though he still has a fan in President Trump.

Mike Johnson Has 48 Hours to Bring the Resolution to a Vote

Source: MEGA Mike Johnson now has to deal with the impeachment effort.