Thomas Massie Files Impeachment Articles Against Pete Hegseth, Says Congress Must Act on Illegal Actions by Donald Trump's Defense Secretary

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Outgoing Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed plans to force a vote in the House of Representatives to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, claiming he violated three specific provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

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Thomas Massie Plans to Force Impeachment Vote Against Pete Hegseth

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth was accused of 'abusing' his power as the secretary of defense.

"By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable," Massie said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday, September 15. Massie claimed that Hegseth's violations "extended beyond the illegal war in Iran," which he believed moved forward without proper legislative guidance.

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Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Abusing' His Power as Secretary of Defense

Source: MEGA Thomas Massie urged congress to 'not turn a blind eye to Secretary Hegseth's unconstitutional and illegal actions.'

The Kentucky lawmaker shared a long list of accusations against Hegseth, including overstepping his authority over military strikes on ships the U.S. believed were involved in drug trafficking, the Pentagon's investigation into Mark Kelly and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. "He is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders, and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration by retaliating against them for exercising free speech," the statement continued. "If we are to remain true to our oath to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States,' Congress must not turn a blind eye to Secretary Hegseth's unconstitutional and illegal actions."

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Eight Specific Charges Were Introduced Against Pete Hegseth

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth was appointed by Donald Trump in January 2025.

Eight specific charges were brought against the secretary of defense, who was appointed by Donald Trump in January 2025. Though Massie has the right to force a full House vote – which is expected to take place within the next two legislative days – Republican senators are unlikely to convict Hegseth and remove him from office.

The Iran War Has Reportedly Cost Billions

Source: MEGA The war in Iran has reportedly costed an estimated $33.4 billion.