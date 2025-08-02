or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview

photo of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House Press Secretary in history.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 2 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump spoke with Rob Finnerty from Newsmax on Friday, August 1, where he veered into an unprompted praise for White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

All Finnerty had to do was say her name — sending the president into a tailspin of lust.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Those Lips, the Way They Move'

Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump compared Karoline Leavitt's lips to a 'machine gun.'

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump gushed in admiration. “Is she in the room?”

The 79-year-old continued, “She’s a star, and she’s great. She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Monica Lewinsky Vibes'

photo of Social media users questioned if the president and Karoline Leavitt are having an affair
Source: mega

Social media users questioned if the president and Karoline Leavitt are having an affair.

After a clip of Trump’s praise went viral on X, social media users instantly claimed Leavitt was having an affair with the president, saying she had “Monica Lewinsky vibes.”

“Well, she does like much older men,” commented one, referring to Leavitt’s marriage to 59-year-old Nicholas Riccio.

“She definitely gobbled it,” another speculated.

Article continues below advertisement

'When You're a Star, They Let You Do It'

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of Social media users were shocked the president didn't reference Karoline Leavitt's 'p----'
Source: mega

Social media users were shocked the president didn't reference Karoline Leavitt's 'p----.'

Many others remarked about Trump’s resurfaced video from 2005, where he vulgarly spoke about women, saying, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything.”

“I’m stunned he didn’t add she lets him grab her by the p----,” commented one X user.

“She don’t let you grab her by the p----? Did you forget that part. What a BOZO,” added another.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Is the Youngest White House Press Secretary in History

photo of Karoline Leavitt graduated with a degree in politics from Saint Anselm College
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt graduated with a degree in politics from Saint Anselm College.

Despite the backlash, highly influenced by recent speculation of the president’s name being included more than once in Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, Leavitt paved her way to the White House with her passion for politics.

At 27 years old, Leavitt was appointed the youngest White House Press Secretary in the history of politics. During Trump’s first presidency in 2018, Leavitt landed an internship in the White House responding to letters addressed to the president.

Once she graduated from Saint Anselm College, she worked alongside White House officials before running for New Hampshire Congress in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

'Karoline Is Smart'

photo of The president announced Karoline Leavitt would be the White House Press Secretary in November 2024
Source: mega

The president announced Karoline Leavitt would be the White House Press Secretary in November 2024.

When Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts regarding his hush-money trial in 2024, Leavitt cemented her position with the 47th President by addressing the press outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court.

In a statement made by the president in November 2024, when he announced that Leavitt would be his press secretary, he praised her skills and reiterated his trust in her leadership.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” he said at the time. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.