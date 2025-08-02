'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview
President Donald Trump spoke with Rob Finnerty from Newsmax on Friday, August 1, where he veered into an unprompted praise for White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
All Finnerty had to do was say her name — sending the president into a tailspin of lust.
'It's Those Lips, the Way They Move'
“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump gushed in admiration. “Is she in the room?”
The 79-year-old continued, “She’s a star, and she’s great. She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”
'Monica Lewinsky Vibes'
After a clip of Trump’s praise went viral on X, social media users instantly claimed Leavitt was having an affair with the president, saying she had “Monica Lewinsky vibes.”
“Well, she does like much older men,” commented one, referring to Leavitt’s marriage to 59-year-old Nicholas Riccio.
“She definitely gobbled it,” another speculated.
'When You're a Star, They Let You Do It'
Many others remarked about Trump’s resurfaced video from 2005, where he vulgarly spoke about women, saying, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything.”
“I’m stunned he didn’t add she lets him grab her by the p----,” commented one X user.
“She don’t let you grab her by the p----? Did you forget that part. What a BOZO,” added another.
Karoline Leavitt Is the Youngest White House Press Secretary in History
Despite the backlash, highly influenced by recent speculation of the president’s name being included more than once in Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, Leavitt paved her way to the White House with her passion for politics.
At 27 years old, Leavitt was appointed the youngest White House Press Secretary in the history of politics. During Trump’s first presidency in 2018, Leavitt landed an internship in the White House responding to letters addressed to the president.
Once she graduated from Saint Anselm College, she worked alongside White House officials before running for New Hampshire Congress in 2022.
'Karoline Is Smart'
When Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts regarding his hush-money trial in 2024, Leavitt cemented her position with the 47th President by addressing the press outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court.
In a statement made by the president in November 2024, when he announced that Leavitt would be his press secretary, he praised her skills and reiterated his trust in her leadership.
“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” he said at the time. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”