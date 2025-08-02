'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump spoke with Rob Finnerty from Newsmax on Friday, August 1, where he veered into an unprompted praise for White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt. All Finnerty had to do was say her name — sending the president into a tailspin of lust.

'It's Those Lips, the Way They Move'

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump compared Karoline Leavitt's lips to a 'machine gun.'

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump gushed in admiration. “Is she in the room?” The 79-year-old continued, “She’s a star, and she’s great. She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

'Monica Lewinsky Vibes'

Source: mega Social media users questioned if the president and Karoline Leavitt are having an affair.

After a clip of Trump’s praise went viral on X, social media users instantly claimed Leavitt was having an affair with the president, saying she had “Monica Lewinsky vibes.” “Well, she does like much older men,” commented one, referring to Leavitt’s marriage to 59-year-old Nicholas Riccio. “She definitely gobbled it,” another speculated.

'When You're a Star, They Let You Do It'

Source: mega Social media users were shocked the president didn't reference Karoline Leavitt's 'p----.'

Many others remarked about Trump’s resurfaced video from 2005, where he vulgarly spoke about women, saying, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything.” “I’m stunned he didn’t add she lets him grab her by the p----,” commented one X user. “She don’t let you grab her by the p----? Did you forget that part. What a BOZO,” added another.

Karoline Leavitt Is the Youngest White House Press Secretary in History

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt graduated with a degree in politics from Saint Anselm College.

Despite the backlash, highly influenced by recent speculation of the president’s name being included more than once in Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, Leavitt paved her way to the White House with her passion for politics. At 27 years old, Leavitt was appointed the youngest White House Press Secretary in the history of politics. During Trump’s first presidency in 2018, Leavitt landed an internship in the White House responding to letters addressed to the president. Once she graduated from Saint Anselm College, she worked alongside White House officials before running for New Hampshire Congress in 2022.

'Karoline Is Smart'

Source: mega The president announced Karoline Leavitt would be the White House Press Secretary in November 2024.