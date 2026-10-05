or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > President Donald Trump
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

'We Only Got One Chance': Three College Students Arrested After Donald Trump Assassination Threat, Wanted to 'Ambush' President at Alabama Rally

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Three students face charges after allegedly threatening Donald Trump online.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 7:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Three University of South Alabama students were arrested after allegedly making threatening social media posts about President Donald Trump ahead of his campus visit.

Amare Jemal Woods, Cameron Lamark Lewis and Kayla Leaann Smith were taken into federal custody on Friday, October 2, and charged with threatening the president, according to federal court documents and local reports.

The alleged threats were made separately on TikTok and X in the days leading up to Trump’s rally at the university’s Mitchell Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Amare Jemal Woods, Cameron Lamark Lewis and Kayla Leaann Smith faced federal charges.
Source: FOX10 NEWS

Amare Jemal Woods, Cameron Lamark Lewis and Kayla Leaann Smith faced federal charges.

The allegations against Woods, 18, include a September 27 TikTok comment responding to a post about Trump’s upcoming appearance at the school.

“He gotta die bro,” Woods allegedly wrote, per the outlets.

Woods is a freshman aerospace engineering student.

His attorney, Jason Darley, has pushed back against the idea that the teenager intended to hurt the president, describing him as a “very young, very small kid.”

“As I told the judge, this kid is the furthest away from any defendant I’ve ever represented in federal court in 21 years,” Darley said, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

Cameron Lamark Lewis allegedly referenced Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Image of Cameron Lamark Lewis allegedly made two threatening posts on X.
Source: MEGA

Cameron Lamark Lewis allegedly made two threatening posts on X.

Lewis, who is studying biology and works as a Walgreens pharmacy technician, is accused of making two threatening posts on X on September 26.

One allegedly referenced the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“N—s gon remember the University of South Alabama the same way they remember Utah Valley University,” Lewis allegedly wrote.

In another post, Lewis allegedly referenced the "ambush shooting" of Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper.

"IF YALL CAN **** Q50 YOU CAN **** THAT N—," he wrote, according to court documents cited by local outlets.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the University of South Alabama said threats have no place on campus.
Source: MEGA

The University of South Alabama said threats have no place on campus.

Smith, who is studying elementary education, allegedly responded to a September 29 TikTok post about students discussing Trump’s upcoming appearance.

“We only got one chance let’s take it,” she allegedly wrote.

Per the affidavit, Smith also posted an image of an individual mimicking holding a firearm.

The University of South Alabama has since condemned the alleged threats, while emphasizing that there is a distinction between political disagreement and unlawful conduct.

The University of South Alabama Condemned the Alleged Threats

Image of the three students were scheduled for detention hearings Monday, October 5.
Source: MEGA

The three students were scheduled for detention hearings Monday, October 5.

“The University of South Alabama unequivocally condemns any form of threats directed at elected officials or any individual with whom we disagree,” the university said.

“We encourage open dialogue and active civic participation, and having a difference of opinion is a natural part of any vibrant community. However, there is a clear line between exercising free expression and engaging in intimidation or unlawful conduct," they further stated.

Darley said he understands why authorities took the allegations seriously with Trump visiting campus.

“I don’t honestly think any of these three are threats,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.