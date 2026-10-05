'We Only Got One Chance': Three College Students Arrested After Donald Trump Assassination Threat, Wanted to 'Ambush' President at Alabama Rally

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Three University of South Alabama students were arrested after allegedly making threatening social media posts about President Donald Trump ahead of his campus visit. Amare Jemal Woods, Cameron Lamark Lewis and Kayla Leaann Smith were taken into federal custody on Friday, October 2, and charged with threatening the president, according to federal court documents and local reports. The alleged threats were made separately on TikTok and X in the days leading up to Trump’s rally at the university’s Mitchell Center.

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Source: FOX10 NEWS Amare Jemal Woods, Cameron Lamark Lewis and Kayla Leaann Smith faced federal charges.

The allegations against Woods, 18, include a September 27 TikTok comment responding to a post about Trump’s upcoming appearance at the school. “He gotta die bro,” Woods allegedly wrote, per the outlets. Woods is a freshman aerospace engineering student. His attorney, Jason Darley, has pushed back against the idea that the teenager intended to hurt the president, describing him as a “very young, very small kid.” “As I told the judge, this kid is the furthest away from any defendant I’ve ever represented in federal court in 21 years,” Darley said, per People.

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Cameron Lamark Lewis allegedly referenced Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Source: MEGA Cameron Lamark Lewis allegedly made two threatening posts on X.

Lewis, who is studying biology and works as a Walgreens pharmacy technician, is accused of making two threatening posts on X on September 26. One allegedly referenced the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “N—s gon remember the University of South Alabama the same way they remember Utah Valley University,” Lewis allegedly wrote. In another post, Lewis allegedly referenced the "ambush shooting" of Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper. "IF YALL CAN **** Q50 YOU CAN **** THAT N—," he wrote, according to court documents cited by local outlets.

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Source: MEGA The University of South Alabama said threats have no place on campus.

Smith, who is studying elementary education, allegedly responded to a September 29 TikTok post about students discussing Trump’s upcoming appearance. “We only got one chance let’s take it,” she allegedly wrote. Per the affidavit, Smith also posted an image of an individual mimicking holding a firearm. The University of South Alabama has since condemned the alleged threats, while emphasizing that there is a distinction between political disagreement and unlawful conduct.

The University of South Alabama Condemned the Alleged Threats

Source: MEGA The three students were scheduled for detention hearings Monday, October 5.