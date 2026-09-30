Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns From Critics as His Left Leg Appears 'Limp' After White House Luncheon: 'It's Way More Obvious Than Usual'
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s physical gait has triggered renewed public alarm after he was observed with a "wonky left leg" following a White House tech executive luncheon. The 80-year-old president's appearance has intensified an ongoing public conversation regarding his mobility, stability, and overall physical health.
“A video posted by his loyal aide Margo Martin captured his strange stance, with his leg looking limp and his knee bending inward,” noted The Daily Beast.
“HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMEONE STAND LIKE THIS BEFORE,” wrote one observer on X, adding, “I’d seriously love to hear from some medical expert. Is this a sign that he has hurt his leg, or is it somehow a sign of cognitive decline?”
"This stance is very well known in Kung Fu. It's called 'Crouching Moron, Hidden Diaper,'" joked another.
“He has had a leg brace on that one leg for a while. It’s just way more obvious than usual here,” mused another.
Trump has repeatedly been filmed limping, dragging his leg, and appearing highly unstable while walking across tarmacs, stepping off golf carts, or crossing stairs.
Observers describe his lower limbs as "wobbly," "pigeon-toed," or unusually bent.
The Irish Star said Trump is "falling apart," reporting that the POTUS was “throwing his left leg forward” and that he seemed “unusually” unsteady on his feet.
Last year, Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch observed a video of Trump “dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line.”
Close-up photographs have frequently captured noticeable swelling around his lower legs and ankles, referred to as “cankles."
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Alongside mobility changes, commentators have noted worsening verbal difficulties, such as slurred speech, word-finding challenges and involuntary arm or elbow spasms.
Independent neurologists and specialists have countered that the combination of muscle weakness, a dragging leg, and localized spasms could point to age-related to spinal stenosis (nerve compression) or a gradual neurodegenerative condition.
Public concern over Trump’s fitness for office spiked after footage emerged from an America.gov event showing Trump requiring physical assistance from Dr. Mehmet Oz to guide him into his chair.
White House Defends Donald Trump Against Health Concerns.
Onlookers noted that Trump looked visibly uncomfortable and that his right leg appeared stiff as it slid out awkwardly.
Outside clinical psychologists, such as Dr. John Paul Garrison, have analyzed slowed footage of Trump's public speeches. Garrison pointed out "out-of-control speech changes, voice hesitations, trunk spasms, and tongue movements," which he asserted suggest progressive neurological decline or myoclonic seizures.
The White House, meanwhile, continues to ignore the red flags, insisting that Trump remains "the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history."