3 Suspects Detained in Ongoing Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother as 'Valuable Evidence' Emerges
Feb. 14 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department unleashed a SWAT team detail around Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home as her kidnapping case remains ongoing.
Three suspects have also been detained at two scenes, with a fourth allegedly involved, NewsNation reported.
Possible 'Valued Evidence' Has Been Found in the Nancy Guthrie Case
“I think the investigation has moved in a direction where they could possibly have some probative value evidence," FBI James A. Gagliano told Fox & Friends, adding that the FBI's search and rescue team is also standing by.
A search warrant was also issued for the home area after they received a tip,
Surveillance Footage From Nancy Guthrie's Home Was Released Last Week
James noted that the warrant could have stemmed from the grainy black-and-white surveillance footage from Nancy's home showing an individual wearing a ski mask, gloves, gun and backpack.
He also cautioned that the FBI has told the sheriff's department to not release any more information to the public until a real development in the case has been made.
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1 and authorities were called after she didn't show up for church.
According to Fox News, this new report is leaning towards a "possible major breakthrough" in the case.
The three individuals who were detained included two men and one woman. A fourth person was caught at a traffic stop while sitting in gray Range Rover.
Items were removed from the car and it was later towed after the person in the car was caught outside of a Culver's restaurant. However, officials have not yet confirmed if the man is connected to Nancy's kidnapping.
DNA Was Also Discovered in Nancy Guthrie's Home
Another new development into Nancy's mysterious vanishing came about on Friday when police revealed that DNA evidence not belonging to her or her "close contacts" was found at her house.
"DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to. We are not disclosing where that DNA was located."
Blood had previously been discovered on the steps of Nancy's house that matched her DNA. According to FBI's Phoenix office the suspected kidnapper was described as being "male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build."