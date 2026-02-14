3 Suspects Detained in Ongoing Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother as 'Valuable Evidence' Emerges

Article continues below advertisement

Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department unleashed a SWAT team detail around Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home as her kidnapping case remains ongoing. Three suspects have also been detained at two scenes, with a fourth allegedly involved, NewsNation reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Possible 'Valued Evidence' Has Been Found in the Nancy Guthrie Case

“I think the investigation has moved in a direction where they could possibly have some probative value evidence.”@JamesAGagliano on the latest in the Nancy Guthrie case pic.twitter.com/NL1xGcR57C — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) February 14, 2026 Source: @foxandfriends/X New developments have been made in Nancy Guthrie's mysterious kidnapping and disappearance.

“I think the investigation has moved in a direction where they could possibly have some probative value evidence," FBI James A. Gagliano told Fox & Friends, adding that the FBI's search and rescue team is also standing by. A search warrant was also issued for the home area after they received a tip,

Article continues below advertisement

Surveillance Footage From Nancy Guthrie's Home Was Released Last Week

Source: NBC News FBI released footage of a possible suspect recently.

James noted that the warrant could have stemmed from the grainy black-and-white surveillance footage from Nancy's home showing an individual wearing a ski mask, gloves, gun and backpack. He also cautioned that the FBI has told the sheriff's department to not release any more information to the public until a real development in the case has been made. Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1 and authorities were called after she didn't show up for church.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram This new report could be a 'breakthrough' in the case.

According to Fox News, this new report is leaning towards a "possible major breakthrough" in the case. The three individuals who were detained included two men and one woman. A fourth person was caught at a traffic stop while sitting in gray Range Rover. Items were removed from the car and it was later towed after the person in the car was caught outside of a Culver's restaurant. However, officials have not yet confirmed if the man is connected to Nancy's kidnapping.

DNA Was Also Discovered in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: MEGA Authorities found blood on the steps of Nancy Guthrie's home.