or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

FBI Set to Release Suspect Photo in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping as the Search Enters Day 10

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI may release a photo of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper as early as this afternoon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The FBI is set to release a suspect photo in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case.

According to two senior law enforcement officials, a surveillance image of the alleged kidnapper may be posted as soon as the afternoon of Tuesday, February 10.

This announcement comes just one day after the FBI claimed they had not found any suspects. The police also said they are “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nancy Guthrie is currently missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is currently missing.

As of Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers were investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a Circle K convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., near where she lives.

Article continues below advertisement

What Do Officers Know So Far About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?

Image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 10 days.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 10 days.

Guthrie, the mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly taken from her home the evening of January 31 and was confirmed to be missing the following day. The Pima County Sheriff's Department later rendered the disappearance crime scene when "concerning evidence" such as blood emerged. The 84-year-old had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility ahead of the incident.

According to a report from ABC affiliate KGUN9, Nancy's alleged kidnappers demanded $6 million in bitcoin as ransom. The deadline to submit the money — which has now passed — was on February 9 at 5 p.m. MT.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Says She 'Will Pay' Ransom Fee

Image of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers requested millions of dollars.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers requested millions of dollars.

Savannah and her siblings shared several emotional videos on social media directed toward the person who took her mother.

“This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” the media personality asserted, admitting she would surrender to the ransom.

Savannah Guthrie Calls Her Mother's Disappearance a 'Nightmare'

Image of Savannah Guthrie offered to pay off her mother's alleged kidnappers.
Source: @savananhguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie offered to pay off her mother's alleged kidnappers.

On Monday, February 9, a teary-eyed Savannah addressed her audience on social media.

"I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," she said. "Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt, because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

The Today host said officers were working "tirelessly around the clock" to solve the case.

"She was taken and we don't know where. We need your help," Savannah added. "So I'm coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, hear anything that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.