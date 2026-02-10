FBI Set to Release Suspect Photo in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping as the Search Enters Day 10

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI is set to release a suspect photo in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case. According to two senior law enforcement officials, a surveillance image of the alleged kidnapper may be posted as soon as the afternoon of Tuesday, February 10. This announcement comes just one day after the FBI claimed they had not found any suspects. The police also said they are “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers.”

Nancy Guthrie is currently missing.

As of Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers were investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a Circle K convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., near where she lives.

What Do Officers Know So Far About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 10 days.

Guthrie, the mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly taken from her home the evening of January 31 and was confirmed to be missing the following day. The Pima County Sheriff's Department later rendered the disappearance crime scene when "concerning evidence" such as blood emerged. The 84-year-old had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility ahead of the incident. According to a report from ABC affiliate KGUN9, Nancy's alleged kidnappers demanded $6 million in bitcoin as ransom. The deadline to submit the money — which has now passed — was on February 9 at 5 p.m. MT.

Savannah Guthrie Says She 'Will Pay' Ransom Fee

Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers requested millions of dollars.

Savannah and her siblings shared several emotional videos on social media directed toward the person who took her mother. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” the media personality asserted, admitting she would surrender to the ransom.

Savannah Guthrie Calls Her Mother's Disappearance a 'Nightmare'

Savannah Guthrie offered to pay off her mother's alleged kidnappers.