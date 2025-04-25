Thrill City at Six Flags: Celebs, Coasters and Champagne
Six Flags Magic Mountain was transformed into a vibrant adult wonderland named THRILL CITY last weekend by startup RASA, the self-described global community synthesizers. THRILL CITY is the annual after-dark takeover of Magic Mountain that transforms the park into an exciting, wild mashup of music festival, luxury playground, and late-night amusement park-themed rave.
“THRILL CITY is about more than just entertainment—it’s about reimagining the way we experience culture, music, and community,”says Ahmad Muhaisen, CEO and Co-Founder of RASA.
Reimagining Culture, Music, and Community
THRILL CITY was an electric one-night experience featuring music, art, luxury, and a dose of nostalgia for the attendees crowding into Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. The cultural event is yet another success in RASA’s ongoing quest to bring transformative cultural moments to a rapt audience.
“We’re creating something that extends beyond a single night. This is about building a movement,” says Muhaisen for RASA.
The night was filled with the thumping musical soundtrack from the three stages, screams from riders on the roller coasters, and the buzz of conversation. Celebrities were spotted sipping Dom Pérignon in the crowd between the crowd-pleasing sets of international performers Whomadewho, Shimza, A-Trak, Rhye, and many more.
Those in attendance could pick their own adventure while exploring the various cultural and entertainment installations in the transformed park. In the VIP section, attendees lounged at private tables enjoying cocktails and mocktails while others indulged in delicious food from the elevated food trucks. Under the strobe lights, people explored art installations by Olivia Steele, Maejor, Secular Sabbath, Mr Dallars, Punkmetender, and Liquid Pxl. Others embarked on fun side quests or posed next to sleek Rivians parked like futuristic sculptures in the park. The famous rollercoasters X2, Tatsu, Full Throttle, Viper, The New Revolution, and The Grand Carousel ran all night, their rumble adding to the festivities. Tech company, Kirgo, gifted dragon plushies at Tatsu to the delight of many.
The majority of the partygoers lost themselves in the music, dancing beneath the stars throughout the night to the pulse-pounding beats of world-renowned DJs and musical artists.
The Wizards Behind the Curtain
RASA is the brainchild of three Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and has become a global phenomenon recognized for spectacular events. Blending music, breakthrough technology, and the arts at iconic locations, RASA creates cultural moments that are building a vibrant community that spans the world.
“With Six Flags now linking arms with music culture and luxury brands, one thing’s crystal clear: the amusement park glow-up is real, and THRILL CITY just lit the match,” says a spokesperson for RASA. “Get in line now—this ride is only just beginning.”
For more information on RASA’s upcoming events, including THRILL CITY 2026, check out their website.