Thrill City at Six Flags: Celebs, Coasters and Champagne

“THRILL CITY is about more than just entertainment—it’s about reimagining the way we experience culture, music, and community,”says Ahmad Muhaisen, CEO and Co-Founder of RASA.

Six Flags Magic Mountain was transformed into a vibrant adult wonderland named THRILL CITY last weekend by startup RASA, the self-described global community synthesizers. THRILL CITY is the annual after-dark takeover of Magic Mountain that transforms the park into an exciting, wild mashup of music festival, luxury playground, and late-night amusement park-themed rave.

Reimagining Culture, Music, and Community

THRILL CITY was an electric one-night experience featuring music, art, luxury, and a dose of nostalgia for the attendees crowding into Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. The cultural event is yet another success in RASA’s ongoing quest to bring transformative cultural moments to a rapt audience.

“We’re creating something that extends beyond a single night. This is about building a movement,” says Muhaisen for RASA.

The night was filled with the thumping musical soundtrack from the three stages, screams from riders on the roller coasters, and the buzz of conversation. Celebrities were spotted sipping Dom Pérignon in the crowd between the crowd-pleasing sets of international performers Whomadewho, Shimza, A-Trak, Rhye, and many more.